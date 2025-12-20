AI Automation Unlocks Leadership Capacity: Cindi Baldi Shares 5 Tips for Managing Constant Change

Photo courtesy of Dr. Cindi Baldi

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives face mounting pressure as technological disruption accelerates faster than most organizations can keep up with. Dr. Cindi Baldi, co-founder of On-Demand Leadership and author of The Uncertainty Playbook: 14 Strategies for Work Success in a Chaotic World, addresses this challenge through evidence-grounded frameworks developed over 15 years of consulting with senior leadership teams.​

“Chasing certainty is a distraction. Choosing confidence is a discipline.” Baldi explains. “Uncertainty exposes how much we wish we could control. Confidence reminds us we don’t have to.”

Automated systems now handle routine tasks that previously required executive attention, freeing leaders to focus on more complex strategic decisions. Baldi's book acknowledges this reality by equipping readers with specific tactics rather than offering generic advice on adaptability. Each of the 14 strategies is based on rigorous organizational research rather than anecdotal observation.​

Baldi holds a PhD, MBA, and MS in Management from the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business. She has presented her research at Stanford Business School, INSEAD in France, and Ben-Gurion University in Israel, while authoring articles for research journals, including Management and Healthcare. She contributed chapters to the Oxford Handbook of Organizational Identity and serves as Lead Data Scientist for On-Demand Leadership.​

“You have to look adversity in the eye and deal with it the way that it is. Then, you can go forward, plan, and react.” Baldi notes. “When faced with adversity, we can decide that we’re going to look for where we can make a difference.

The book addresses two persistent obstacles that Baldi observes across organizations: senior teams that struggle with cohesion because they avoid difficult conversations, and rising leaders who remain underdeveloped due to executives' lack of time for meaningful mentorship. Co-authored with organizational scientist Geoffrey Tumlin, The Uncertainty Playbook transforms scholarly insights into actionable frameworks that readers can apply immediately.

About On-Demand Leadership

On-Demand Leadership provides management consulting services specializing in executive group coaching, strategic work sessions, and leadership development programs. Operating since 2010, the firm serves organizations throughout the United States, with a focus on Texas, utilizing science-backed measurement tools and facilitation services.

Contact Information

Cindi Baldi

On-Demand Leadership

cbaldi@ondemandleadership.com

https://ondemandleadership.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddeebd24-4334-4d8b-b971-85537405fd7d.