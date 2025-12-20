TotalAV Wins Industry Awards for Threat Protection Excellence

TotalAV secured four prestigious cybersecurity certifications in 2025, including Top Product and Advanced+ Real World Protection awards, as independent testing laboratories validated the platform’s effectiveness in defending over 3 million users worldwide.





FAREHAM, United Kingdom, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TotalAV has passed all the industry's toughest security tests, earning certificates from AV-Test, AV-Comparatives, and Virus Bulletin for its highest levels of accuracy, usability, and real-world protection. The platform, which has been awarded the honors, is an antivirus software among the few that have shown consistent, verified performance across all major categories.

This acknowledgment marks a critical point in time. Industry analysts have predicted that the cybersecurity market will be valued at $301.91 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow to a staggering $878.48 billion by 2034. Existing buyers and corporates are seeking the best solutions that offer both robust security and user-friendliness. TotalAV has achieved this niche by serving over three million clients, thanks to its competitive prices and user-friendly interface.

The independent testing labs have not only confirmed the company’s assertions but have also given it high ratings. AV-Test awarded TotalAV a perfect score in protection and usability in June 2025. The software successfully detected 100 percent of the most commonly occurring malware and even zero-day threats across various testing periods. AV-Comparatives included TotalAV in a prestigious list of products that won Advanced+ for their stable performance in live-attack simulations.

The VB100 certification reaffirmed TotalAV’s record for consistent virus detection with minimal system slowdown. Each recognition reflects measurable performance under strict testing standards rather than marketing assumptions, positioning the company among trusted global security providers.

Maeve, a longtime subscriber, said, “Used TotalAV for years now. Always reliable, great customer service, affordable, and never had any issues with malware or scams. Easy operation, which is great for those who aren’t tech-minded too.”

Rinx, another verified reviewer, echoed that view: “This system keeps me completely secure. Scans are thorough and speedy. I’ve never been slowed down or bothered by pop-ups or ads since I started using TotalAV.”

Analysts say TotalAV’s consistency and ease of use distinguish it from older antivirus suites. Its real-time scanning, web protection, identity monitoring, and performance tools operate quietly through a single dashboard, maintaining strong defense without burdening users.

About TotalAV

Total Security provides cybersecurity solutions through its flagship product, TotalAV. The all-in-one suite includes real-time antivirus protection, VPN services, ad-blocking tools, and password management, designed for users across a range of technical skill levels. TotalAV protects over 3 million customers globally. The company holds certifications from independent testing laboratories, including AV-Test, AV-Comparatives, and Virus Bulletin.



