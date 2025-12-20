Binance Academy and Marlin Foundation Launch Free Technical Course on TEE Coprocessors for Web3 and AI





SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance Academy and Marlin Foundation have released Offchain Computing Using TEE Coprocessors , a specialized curriculum designed to equip developers with the skills to build the next generation of privacy-preserving blockchain applications.

Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) are the same secure hardware standard deployed by Google to protect private AI models, Apple for Private Cloud Compute, Microsoft for confidential cloud services, and OpenAI for safeguarding AI inference. This new course democratizes access to this infrastructure by teaching Web3 developers how to utilize the same secure compute to scale decentralized applications.

As Web3 applications grow more complex, users expect the smooth experience of modern apps combined with the trust and transparency of blockchain. TEEs make this possible by acting as protected hardware vaults where sensitive computations run safely and privately. This architecture allows developers to move heavy processing off the blockchain while still proving that the results are correct. The impact is significant as it enables AI tools to operate without exposing personal data, protects trades from predatory bots that exploit information, and allows applications to scale without incurring prohibitive gas fees or slow confirmation times.

The course is designed for both Web2 and Web3 developers to show how familiar backend systems can be extended into decentralized environments. Although TEEs have been standard across major technology companies for years, practical training for blockchain developers has been limited. This course fills that gap with step-by-step instruction and access to production-ready tools.

Participants will learn how to build verifiable AI inference using Marlin’s teeML framework and design high-performance DeFi systems that operate beyond onchain gas limits. The curriculum includes practical demonstrations and concludes with a real deployment where students will build an AI-powered job-matching application on BNB Chain. This capstone project demonstrates how TEEs enable scalable and secure decentralized applications that process sensitive information without exposing it to servers, validators, or external parties.

"The course bridges a critical gap in the developer toolkit," said Eslikumar Adiandhra, Head of Product at Marlin. "TEEs have become standard infrastructure across major technology platforms, but practical training for decentralized applications hasn't kept pace. We're changing that with hands-on instruction using the same frameworks powering real production systems."

The course is free on Binance Academy and includes a joint certificate from Binance Academy and Marlin upon completion. Enrollment is available at: https://www.binance.com/en/academy/track/offchain-computing-using-tee-coprocessors

