Plutus Trade Base Announces Strategic Partnership with MetaTrader 5 to Advance Stable, Professional Trading

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plutus Trade Base (PTB), a proprietary trading firm known for providing funded capital and flexible payout options to traders worldwide, has officially announced a strategic collaboration with MetaTrader 5 (MT5), one of the most widely used and powerful trading platforms in the global financial markets. The partnership marks a pivotal enhancement for PTB’s trading services, bringing professional-grade tools and greater stability to its growing international trader base.

Plutus Trade Base has built its platform around giving traders access to funded accounts with up to 95% profit splits, a variety of supported instruments including forex, equities, and digital assets, and flexible withdrawal options that can include same-day payouts. It also supports widely adopted third-party platforms such as TradingView and TradeLocker.

The integration of MetaTrader 5 represents a significant upgrade to the technological suite available to PTB traders. MT5 is a multi-asset trading platform that supports a wide range of financial instruments and offers advanced charting, technical analysis tools, automated trading capabilities, and professional execution features. It delivers comprehensive analytical tools, multi-asset access, powerful execution, and support for algorithmic strategies through Expert Advisors and custom indicators.

Plutus Trade Base confirmed that its flagship trading products, including the Lightning and Adventure plans, will support MT5 with full live trade execution, complete trading history access, high-performance charting, and automation capabilities. This enables users to operate within an environment that mirrors institutional standards, providing deeper insights and refined control over trading operations.

“We work every day to give our traders the strongest environment to grow. Partnering with MT5 is a natural step forward as we continue building the most advanced prop trading ecosystem in the world,” said the CEO of Plutus Trade Base. The CEO also announced a promotional 50% discount code for new users to experience PTB’s offering: CAL50.

The capabilities of MT5 are widely recognized across the trading community. Its multi-asset architecture allows traders to execute orders in forex, futures, stocks, and other markets from a single account setup, chart multiple timeframes, and perform detailed technical and fundamental analysis. MT5’s environment supports automated strategies and algorithmic trading through built-in programming languages and developer tools, features that appeal to both seasoned and systematic traders alike.

Traders using PTB platforms will now benefit from MT5’s professional execution engine, comprehensive order types, and advanced risk management tools. These enhancements are expected to improve the trading experience by reducing latency, offering richer data streams, and granting access to a vast ecosystem of analytical applications and community-created tools.

Plutus Trade Base’s announcement reflects a broader push within the proprietary trading industry toward more robust platform integrations that bridge retail and professional trading environments.

The objective of the MT5 integration is clear: to give every PTB trader access to a sophisticated trading ecosystem that supports professional decision-making and execution. PTB’s leadership has emphasized that this integration is more than a platform upgrade; it is a statement of intent to raise operational standards and expand the tools available to traders using its funding programs.

Plutus Trade Base has indicated that this partnership with MetaTrader 5 is just the beginning of a series of enhancements. The firm plans further technological improvements, additional integrations, and system upgrades designed to expand trading capabilities and provide deeper insights into market conditions for its community of traders.

The collaboration between Plutus Trade Base and MetaTrader 5 is expected to unlock new opportunities for traders seeking both capital and the technological infrastructure necessary to compete in fast-moving markets. Through this integration, PTB is positioning itself to offer a more stable, capable, and performance-focused trading environment that aligns with the needs of its international user base.

Plutus Trade Base (PTB) is a proprietary trading firm that provides traders with access to funded accounts. The company evaluates traders through a structured process, offering funding and payout options based on performance. PTB supports multiple trading platforms and instruments and provides a live trading community for traders worldwide.

