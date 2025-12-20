Serbia Returned to Web Summit 2025 with 25 Startups Showcasing Innovation in Lisbon

Photo Courtesy of: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Serbia participated in Web Summit 2025, one of the world’s largest technology events, to be held in Lisbon, Portugal. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS) led the national delegation, featuring 25 innovative startups that represent the strength and diversity of Serbia’s growing digital ecosystem.

The Serbian national stand at Web Summit highlighted the country’s progress as an emerging innovation and technology hub in Southeast Europe. Participating companies presented solutions across key industries such as artificial intelligence, fintech, green energy, gaming, and creative technologies. The initiative aims to enhance Serbia’s visibility on the global stage and build strong connections between local innovators and international investors, partners, and technology leaders.

“Serbia’s participation in Web Summit for the second year in a row demonstrates the maturity and ambition of our innovation ecosystem,” said Marko Čadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia. “Our startups are not only developing world-class solutions but are also ready to compete, collaborate, and scale globally.”

Through its presence at Web Summit 2025, Serbia seeks to strengthen its position as a regional scale-up hub, connecting the country’s talent and entrepreneurship with Europe’s leading innovation networks. The national delegation will also take part in B2B meetings, investor sessions, and panel discussions designed to promote Serbia’s business environment and attract foreign partnerships.

“We are committed to helping Serbian startups access international markets and resources,” added Čadež. “Web Summit provides the ideal platform for our entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity and technical expertise to a global audience.”

The initiative builds on Serbia’s broader efforts to expand its technology sector, which now includes over 4,000 IT companies and continues to be one of the country’s fastest-growing export industries. With IT service exports surpassing €3.5 billion in 2023 and maintaining strong growth through 2024, the sector has become a cornerstone of Serbia’s economic development and international competitiveness.

The participation of the Serbian delegation is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, in cooperation with national and international partners. It reflects Serbia’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and digital transformation as drivers of sustainable economic growth.

About the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS)

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS) represents the interests of more than 100,000 companies and serves as the key institution for promoting Serbia’s economic development and international cooperation. With a focus on supporting innovation, digitalization, and export competitiveness, CCIS provides strategic assistance to businesses entering global markets. Through trade missions, investment promotion, and policy advocacy, CCIS works to position Serbia as a reliable and forward-looking partner in the global economy.

Contact Info:

Name: Marija Janjusevic

Email: marija.janjusevic@pks.rs

Organization: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia

Website: https://en.pks.rs/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0587e077-4838-4a5c-8552-f5a0bcd5bd1f