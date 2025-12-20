WELBIT Announces Big Launch: A New European Fintech Company Enters the Global Digital Investment Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new force has emerged in the global financial technology sector — WELBIT, an international fintech company that has officially announced the start of its operations and the launch of innovative products in the field of digital investments, crypto trading, and asset management.

According to company representatives, WELBIT’s mission is to create technologically advanced and highly transparent solutions that enable both private and corporate investors to work confidently with digital assets, grow their capital, and leverage the potential of the fast-expanding cryptocurrency market.

An Innovative Approach to Digital Capital

WELBIT positions itself as a next-generation company that combines the expertise of professional traders, modern algorithmic models, and secure mechanisms for working with blockchain infrastructure.

The company operates on the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Kraken etc., while its management strategy is built on a combination of algorithmic trading, deep market analysis, and risk management.

According to WELBIT, the use of intelligent trading methods allows the company to demonstrate stable results even under high market volatility, making its solutions attractive to both individual investors and business partners.

Transparency and Reliability as Core Principles

One of WELBIT’s defining features is its strong commitment to transparency and long-term development.

The company is officially registered in Ireland and operates in compliance with international digital asset regulations.

WELBIT places particular emphasis on security, data protection, and strict adherence to compliance procedures — ensuring a high level of trust among investors.

Expansion into Asian and Southeast Asian Markets

Having already strengthened its presence in Europe, WELBIT has announced plans for large-scale expansion into Asian and Southeast Asian countries — regions known for their rapid adoption of blockchain technologies, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong culture of digital asset use.

The company intends to cooperate with local leaders, establish regional offices, and support educational initiatives aimed at promoting digital financial tools among the wider population.

Building the Future of the Digital Economy

WELBIT focuses on developing high-tech financial solutions, investing in promising projects, and using modern analytical tools.

The company believes that digital assets will become a key element of the future global economy, and its mission is to provide investors with convenient, secure, and efficient tools to participate in the digital financial landscape.

Oliver Hogan, CEO of WELBIT, commented on the company's launch as follows:

"We are entering a new era of digital finance, where trust, technology, and transparency are the foundation for sustainable growth.

Our goal is not just to provide investors with effective tools, but to create an ecosystem in which every participant can realize their potential.

WELBIT is building a future where innovation serves people, and financial freedom becomes accessible to everyone who strives for development."

About WELBIT

WELBIT is an international fintech company specializing in digital investments, algorithmic trading, and asset management. Registered in Ireland, the company operates in accordance with global financial technology regulations. WELBIT offers innovative investment solutions, partnership programs, and tools for business development in the global market.

For more information visit https://welbit.com .

Media Contact:

WELBIT Communications Office

Full Name: Michael Grant

Email: support@welbit.com

Website: https://welbit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by WELBIT Communications Office. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfedf5b-1e0f-432f-9d39-5c0d18e4eabc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/731dc622-bc7c-4d54-9a6b-fd4d957a8a9d