BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the gaming world braces for the next generation of console gaming, EasySMX, the leading manufacturer of gaming peripherals, today officially unveils the S10 Lite , a controller designed to redefine the entry-level experience for the New Nintendo Switch 2. Positioned as the definitive "Best Switch 2 Controller at $40," the S10 Lite combines "light entry" accessibility, striking aesthetics, and an intuitive "pick-up-and-play" design. It is engineered specifically to meet the rigid demands of young gamers and casual enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on ultra-smooth gaming performance despite a budget-friendly price point.

As the gaming landscape evolves toward 2026, EasySMX recognizes that players have diverse needs. While the S10 caters to the enthusiast seeking maximum competitive advantage, the S10 Lite ($39.99) arrives as the definitive "Essential Choice." It is designed to be the Best Compatibility $40 Switch 2 Controller 2026, serving as the perfect reliable backup, travel companion, or "Player 2" controller without sacrificing the core quality the S-Series is known for.





The S-Series Ecosystem: Meeting Every Player’s Need

The development of the S10 Lite was driven by extensive user feedback from the S10 community. Data revealed a distinct gap in the market: while users loved the S10 for their main gaming sessions, they struggled to find a high-quality, budget-friendly option for multiplayer guests or family members.

"Our users told us: 'I have my S10 for ranked matches, but I need a solid, drift-free controller for my kids or friends that doesn't cost a fortune,'" said Kiin, User Research Specialist at EasySMX. "They didn't want to compromise with cheap knockoffs. The S10 Lite is our answer—it sits alongside the S10 to ensure that whether you are a pro or a casual player, there is an EasySMX controller built for you."

S10 vs. S10 Lite: Defining the Lineup

With the introduction of the S10 Lite, the EasySMX S-Series now offers a clear two-tier solution for the Switch 2 ecosystem:

The Advanced S10 ($59.99) – For the Enthusiast:

Built for those who demand the absolute best in tactile feedback and speed. It features Next-Gen TMR Sticks (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) for surgical precision, ALPS HD Rumble for immersive, multi-layered vibration (matching official console standards), Mechanical Buttons for rapid-fire inputs, and NFC for Amiibo support. It is the powerhouse of the series.

The Essential S10 Lite ($39.99) – For the Smart Gamer:

The perfect entry point or secondary controller. It strips away the complex extras but keeps the essentials: Hall Effect Sticks for zero drift, 9-Axis Motion Control for enhanced aiming, and True Native Wireless Protocol for instant connection. It delivers the "Pro" reliability at an entry-level price.

Why "Native Support" Matters: Seamless Convenience

Compatibility is the #1 pain point for third-party buyers. The S10 Lite eliminates connection anxiety by natively integrating with the Switch 2 protocol.

"We didn't just reverse-engineer a controller; we built it to speak the console's language," says Robin, the Product Lead at EasySMX.

This native integration delivers three critical features that define the S10 Lite 's superior compatibility:





Wake Up Switch 2 Instantly: No more reaching for the dock. A single press of the Home button wakes the console remotely—a feature often missing in budget alternatives. Dedicated C-Button Voice Chat: As multiplayer gaming grows, the S10 Lite includes a native dedicated C button for instant team chat, ensuring users stay connected without complex setups. Console-Native Remapping: Users can map the 2 programmable back buttons directly within the Switch 2 system interface, offering a hassle-free customization experience.



Performance That Punches Above Its Price Class

The S10 Lite isn't just about compatibility; it's about competitive advantage.

Hall Effect & Glide™ Tech: To combat the infamous "stick drift," the S10 Lite utilizes magnetic Hall Effect Sensors . Combined with the proprietary Glide™ Structure , the controller offers a "buttery-smooth," friction-free sensation that ensures long-term precision.

To combat the infamous "stick drift," the S10 Lite utilizes magnetic . Combined with the proprietary , the controller offers a "buttery-smooth," friction-free sensation that ensures long-term precision. Advanced 9-Axis Motion Control: While competitors stick to 6-axis sensors, the S10 Lite adopts an enhanced 9-axis motion control system. This actively corrects spatial drift, providing the stability and accuracy required for motion-heavy titles like Splatoon or Zelda.

While competitors stick to 6-axis sensors, the S10 Lite adopts an enhanced system. This actively corrects spatial drift, providing the stability and accuracy required for motion-heavy titles like Splatoon or Zelda. Esports-Ready Specs: With a 1000Hz wired polling rate, 1000mAh battery, and Anti-Slip Matte Grip, it is ready for marathon sessions.



Leadership and User-Centric Design

"Our extensive user research uncovered a dual frustration in the Switch 2 community: the dread of stick drift and the hassle of non-native accessories. Gamers weren't just asking for durability; they demanded a controller that felt 'official'—one that wakes the console instantly and supports native voice chat. The S10 Lite was conceived to bridge this gap, integrating Hall Effect durability and 9-Axis precision with the seamless, native compatibility that players usually only find in official hardware."

— Kiin, User Research Specialist, EasySMX

"The S10 Lite answers that feedback directly. We integrated a 9-Axis Gyroscope to outperform the 6-axis standard and mandated Hall Effect & Glide™ sticks for every unit. We aren't just delivering a budget alternative; we are delivering a high-performance controller engineered around the player’s genuine need for speed and long-term reliability."

— Robin, Product Manager, EasySMX

Pricing and Availability

The EasySMX S10 Lite is available for pre-order starting on December 9, 2025.

MSRP: $39.99

Where to Buy: https://www.easysmx.com/products/easysmx-s10lite-switch2-controller

Shipping Date: December 25, 2025.



Broader availability, including Amazon and other official online retail channels, will follow shortly. Gamers are encouraged to stay tuned to EasySMX’s social media and official website for specific release dates on these platforms.

About EasySMX

EasySMX is a professional brand dedicated to gaming technologies and peripherals for over 9 years. With a commitment to innovation and quality, EasySMX has earned numerous BEST SELLER titles on Amazon, serving a global community of gaming enthusiasts.

Operating its own R&D Centre, Manufacturing Centre, and Consumer Research Centre, EasySMX continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology.

For more information about EasySMX, visit www.easysmx.com .

