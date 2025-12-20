JHX 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Claims in Pending Class Action Suit Challenging James Hardie’s (JHX) Alleged Sales Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is issuing a reminder to investors in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) as the December 23, 2025, lead plaintiff deadline approaches in a pending securities class action against James Hardie and certain of its key executives.

The litigation alleges that James Hardie senior management misled investors by touting “robust” and “normal” inventory levels, while allegedly aware that channel partners were aggressively destocking as early as April 2025. When this alleged deception was purportedly disclosed on August 20, 2025, it immediately caused a 34% stock collapse and was followed by the abrupt November 17 resignation of CFO Rachel Wilson.

“Consistent with the complaint’s allegations, we are investigating whether the purported strength in the North American segment was actually the result of inventory loading,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation in this matter.

Class Action Suit Alleges Inventory Loading

Alleged Deceptive Inventory Statements: The lawsuit alleges that despite witnessing North America Fiber Cement customers destocking inventory as early as April and early May 2025 , the defendants issued numerous false assurances that the segment remained strong and expressly denied that destocking was occurring.

The lawsuit alleges that despite witnessing North America Fiber Cement customers destocking inventory as early as , the defendants issued numerous false assurances that the segment remained strong and expressly denied that destocking was occurring. Concealment of Inventory Loading: Investors were allegedly kept in the dark regarding inventory loading by channel partners. The complaint alleges these practices were concealed while the company emphasized sustainable customer demand.



Investors were allegedly kept in the dark regarding by channel partners. The complaint alleges these practices were concealed while the company emphasized sustainable customer demand. The August 2025 Disclosure: On August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed that sales in its critical North America Fiber Cement segment had declined by 12% due to the customer destocking first identified by defendants months earlier.



On August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed that sales in its critical North America Fiber Cement segment had due to the customer destocking first identified by defendants months earlier. 34% Market Correction: Following this disclosure, the price of James Hardie common stock plummeted by over 34%, resulting in significant financial losses for shareholders.





Investors who purchased James Hardie stock (JHX) between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, and suffered substantial losses

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding James Hardie should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

