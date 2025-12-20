Public Safety and Security Market Set for Strong Growth to USD 1472.56 Billion by 2033, Driven by Smart City Investments and Advanced Surveillance Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 569.86 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1472.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% over 2026-2033.

Growing urbanization, growing crime rates, and the demand for sophisticated monitoring and emergency response systems are the main factors driving the public safety and security market's expansion. Adoption of AI, IoT, and cloud-based security solutions enhances real-time monitoring, threat detection, and situational awareness.





Escalating Security Threats Propel Public Safety Solutions’ Demand Globally

Advanced public safety solutions are now more important than ever due to growing security concerns, such as organized crime, cyberattacks, terrorism, and natural catastrophes. Proactive security measures with real-time monitoring and quick response capabilities are necessary due to the growing sophistication and frequency of cyber incursions and terrorist attacks that target vital infrastructure. In order to counter new threats, organized criminal networks that use technology for illegal activities need improved surveillance and detection systems. Better disaster management systems and early warning technologies are also needed because natural catastrophes have increased in frequency and severity.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Services

The Professional Services segment dominated the public safety and security market in 2025, capturing approximately 61% of the revenue share. This dominance is driven by the increasing demand for expert consultation, system integration, and deployment of complex security technologies. The Managed Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.69% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is fueled by the rising need for cost-effective, outsourced security management solutions.

By Solution

The Critical Communication Network segment dominated the public safety and security market in 2025, accounting for approximately 26% of the revenue share due to the essential role communication networks play in public safety operations The Emergency and Disaster Management segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 16.46% from 2026 to 2033 fueled by the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters and emergencies, which demand more sophisticated management solutions.

By Application

The Homeland Security segment dominated the Public Safety and Security Market in 2025, holding the largest revenue share of about 35% due to the increasing global focus on national security, particularly in the wake of rising terrorism threats, border security concerns, and cyber-attacks. The Transportation Systems segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.89% over 2026-2033 driven by the growing need for smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation networks.

Regional Insights:

With the largest revenue share of over 38% in 2025, North America dominated the public safety and security market. Significant investments in cutting-edge security technologies from the public and business sectors are a major factor in this leadership. Due to the region's growing urbanization, growing security concerns, and growing investments in smart city programs, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR of 15.53% between 2026 and 2033.

Key Players:

Recent Developments:

2025: Motorola Solutions, Inc. unveiled “Inform,” merging video, access-control, and sensor data into one AI-assisted incident-response suite, providing real-time situational awareness and faster security response for enterprises and public-safety clients.

2025: Cisco Systems, Inc., released “AI Defense,” a solution embedding zero-trust, advanced threat detection, and network-native security controls to protect enterprise networks and AI workloads.

