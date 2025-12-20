Qlychee Launches New French-Language Website

Nantong, Jiangsu, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlychee, a leading manufacturer and supplier of eco-friendly wooden products, proudly announces the official launch of its new French-language website, https://qlychee.fr/. This strategic move aims to provide French-speaking customers with a tailored and seamless online shopping experience, underscoring Qlychee’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of diverse global markets.





Premium Custom Wooden Products for Your Business

With over 12 years of experience, Qlychee has earned a strong reputation by blending traditional woodworking craftsmanship with innovative design and sustainable practices. The company offers a wide range of customizable products including wooden toys, kitchen utensils, jewelry, home décor, storage solutions, and more. All products are made from responsibly sourced, eco-friendly materials to ensure safety, durability, and environmental sustainability.

The new French website is specifically designed for French-speaking retailers, wholesalers, artisans, and brands. It features comprehensive product catalogs, detailed descriptions, and an intuitive interface that helps customers easily find the wooden products that best suit their business needs. Key offerings such as low minimum order quantities, flexible OEM/ODM customization options—including engraving and branding—and drop shipping services are clearly highlighted to support various business models.

Hailey Guo, CEO of Qlychee, said, “Launching our French-language website is a significant milestone in our mission to better serve French-speaking markets. We understand the importance of language accessibility and cultural relevance in building strong partnerships. Our new platform streamlines communication and ordering processes for our French customers, while showcasing our ongoing dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability.”

Quality assurance is a core focus at Qlychee. The company uses advanced machinery combined with strict quality control measures throughout production to ensure all wooden products meet international standards. This commitment guarantees products that customers can trust for safety, reliability, and aesthetic appeal.

Sustainability remains central to Qlychee’s values—not only in the choice of materials but also in ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly production processes—meeting the growing demand for green products globally. Through continuous innovation and attentive care, Qlychee positions itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking high-quality wooden products with a conscience.

Visit https://qlychee.fr/ today to explore an extensive range of customizable wooden products designed to inspire creativity, enhance homes, and support business growth. For inquiries or personalized assistance, customers can easily contact Qlychee via the website’s contact form or customer service channels.

About Qlychee France



Qlychee is a Nantong-based manufacturer and B2B supplier from China, specializing in eco-friendly wooden products with over 12 years of experience. The company offers a wide and customizable range of high-quality wood items, including wooden crafts, toys, kitchenware, jewelry, ornaments, storage solutions, and more. Qlychee combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to provide affordable, safe, and sustainable timber products. Their services include low minimum orders, drop shipping, flexible OEM/ODM options, and strict quality control, catering to retailers, crafters, and brands across various industries and applications worldwide.

