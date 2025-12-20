Beyond The Plains Safaris Named First Runners-Up for Best Tour Operator in Kenya at Tourism Excellence Awards 2025

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond The Plains Safaris has been awarded First Runners-Up for Best Tour Operator in Kenya at the Tourism Excellence Awards 2025, held on 11 December 2025. The recognition highlights the company’s growing reputation as a leading, locally owned safari destination management company based in Nairobi, Kenya.





Beyond the Plains Safaris, guiding unforgettable journeys across Kenya.





The Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding contributions within the travel and hospitality sector, recognizing operators that demonstrate consistent service quality, responsible practices, and meaningful impact across the regions they serve. For Beyond The Plains Safaris, the award reflects years of dedication to delivering carefully crafted safari experiences while maintaining strong ethical and environmental standards.

Founded and operated in Kenya, Beyond The Plains Safaris specializes in highly personalized, private, and fully customized safari journeys across Kenya and Tanzania. Each itinerary is designed around individual traveler interests, whether focused on wildlife viewing, cultural experiences, photography, or exclusive lodge stays. The company is widely known for its hands-on approach, attention to detail, and direct involvement in guiding guests throughout their journeys.

Beyond curated travel experiences, the company places a strong emphasis on local community empowerment, conservation, and sustainable tourism. By working closely with local guides, lodges, conservation partners, and community initiatives, Beyond The Plains Safaris supports livelihoods while encouraging responsible travel practices that help protect wildlife and natural habitats.

“Being recognized as First Runners-Up for Best Tour Operator in Kenya is an incredible honor for our entire team,” said John Dante, Owner and Lead Guide of Beyond The Plains Safaris. “At Beyond The Plains Safaris, we have always believed that authentic, responsible travel can transform both the guest experience and the communities we work with. This award affirms our commitment to delivering exceptional, tailor-made safaris while empowering local people and protecting the wildlife that makes Kenya and Tanzania so extraordinary.”

The award further positions Beyond The Plains Safaris as a trusted partner for travelers seeking immersive and meaningful safari experiences led by local expertise. As interest in responsible and customized travel continues to grow, the company remains focused on expanding its offerings while staying rooted in its core values.

About Beyond The Plains Safaris

Beyond The Plains Safaris is a Nairobi-based safari destination management company offering private, fully customized safari experiences across Kenya and Tanzania. The company is committed to responsible tourism, local community empowerment, and conservation while delivering personalized service and in-depth regional expertise.



