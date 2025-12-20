DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Cuantic is an international quantitative investment firm specializing in data-driven asset management for family offices, private investors, and institutional clients. Headquartered in Dubai — one of the world’s fastest-growing financial hubs — the firm focuses on disciplined execution, capital preservation, and professional risk management.

The firm was founded by Jairo Alonso, known in the industry as Dr. Cuantic, whose background in quantitative research and systematic trading shaped the company’s core philosophy: financial markets should be approached through mathematics, probability, and controlled risk — not speculation or short-term intuition.

Dr. Cuantic applies advanced quantitative models based on applied mathematics, statistical analysis, and algorithmic execution, designed to operate efficiently across different market cycles. Through these systematic approaches, the firm’s tools and strategies are currently associated with the management of capital exceeding one billion dollars, positioning Dr. Cuantic among the most advanced and forward-thinking quantitative fund managers in the global investment landscape.

The firm prioritizes long-term sustainability, treating capital protection as a primary objective alongside performance. Unlike strategies built around aggressive marketing or unrealistic expectations, Dr. Cuantic relies on objective metrics, structured methodologies, and transparent evaluation processes. Its investment frameworks are developed through rigorous testing and continuous refinement, aligned with professional standards of risk management.

The firm has received international recognition from financial media and platforms such as Forbes, Investing.com, and other global publications, which have highlighted its contribution to the professionalization of quantitative asset management and its emphasis on transparency in a traditionally opaque sector.

Founded outside traditional institutional frameworks, Dr. Cuantic represents a modern evolution of asset management — combining scientific rigor with real-world experience. Today, the firm is recognized as part of a new generation of quantitative investment companies that prioritize discipline, ethics, and responsibility as the foundations of long-term financial success.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4b6eba4-ff16-4189-b24b-91e0973c0c21