LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it mean when families ask for a green burial, and how does it differ from other options? A HelloNation article featuring Funeral Coordinator Naomi Bradbury-Marchand of Bradbury Memorial Center in Lake Havasu City provides clarity on the subject and outlines environmentally friendly alternatives available today in the United States.

The article explains that a true green burial is more than just a phrase. It is a practice certified by the Green Burial Council or National Funeral Director’s Association that avoids embalming, standard caskets, and burial vaults. The human body is placed in the ground as naturally as possible, either wrapped in a shroud or inside a biodegradable casket. Certified green burial cemeteries uphold strict standards, such as preserving natural landscapes, avoiding machinery, and burying closer to the earth’s surface, which allows the burial site to return to the earth without leaving behind permanent changes.

For families considering cremation, the HelloNation article notes that the cremation process is not officially recognized as a green option. It relies on fossil fuels and consumes significant energy, making it less environmentally friendly than burial in a natural burial ground. However, crematories have improved over time. Many now operate with advanced systems that limit emissions, showing how the funeral industry is adapting. While cremation reduces the need for a conventional cemetery, it still carries a resource cost compared to burial without embalming or the use of biodegradable materials.

Funeral Coordinator Naomi Bradbury-Marchand highlights that not all sustainable choices require a certified site. Even within conventional burials or cremated remains services, families can adopt more environmentally friendly funeral options. One example is the use of a biodegradable urn, which breaks down in soil or water, allowing ashes to return to the earth. Some urns even contain tree seeds, giving human remains the opportunity to help create new life in conservation burial grounds or natural burial grounds. It is important to remember that not all areas are suitable for certain items based on water levels, sandy or clay soil, etc.

The article points out that a conventional cemetery may not offer a green burial section but can still accommodate certain changes. Families may request untreated wooden caskets or biodegradable caskets made from bamboo or wicker. Shrouds, which require no wood or metal, have been used across cultures for centuries and align with practices encouraged by the Green Burial Council. These approaches reduce waste while honoring the human body in a respectful way, but are limited to the cemetery rules and regulations set by that cemetery..

A major point in the HelloNation feature is the environmental impact of embalming. Conventional burials often rely on embalming chemicals, but these substances can seep into the soil after burial. By skipping embalming, families not only reduce chemical use but also preserve the human body in a way closer to historical customs. Funeral directors can prepare the body for viewing without harmful preservatives, ensuring families can still gather while avoiding toxic materials.

In addition to individual choices, some cemeteries now experiment with conservation burial grounds. These spaces combine the concept of natural burial with the permanent preservation of land, often planting native plants to restore ecosystems. Families choosing this option contribute not only to a more sustainable farewell but also to environmental conservation. This creates a lasting benefit for communities while offering an alternative to a conventional cemetery.

Human composting is another emerging option mentioned in the HelloNation article. While still new and not yet widely available, this method transforms the human body into soil through a controlled process. Like conservation burials, it reflects how the funeral industry continues to respond to the growing demand for environmentally friendly practices.The success of composting is affected by the humidity, temperature and soil.

The range of options described highlights how funeral directors and coordinators such as Naomi Bradbury-Marchand help families navigate choices at a difficult time. From biodegradable caskets and urns and conservation burial grounds, families in the United States have more paths than ever before to align their decisions with personal values and environmental responsibility.

As the HelloNation article makes clear, the shift toward sustainability is not about replacing traditions but expanding them. Green burial cemeteries, natural burial grounds, and alternatives like human composting represent the next step in helping families honor their loved ones while protecting the planet. Whether avoiding a burial vault, reducing cremation emissions, or planting native plants in restored landscapes, the choices available today reflect a wider change in the funeral industry.

The full feature, titled “Green Burials and Environmentally Friendly Alternatives”, can be read here: Green Burials and Environmentally Friendly Alternatives . It features Naomi Bradbury-Marchand of Bradbury Memorial Center in Lake Havasu City and her perspective as a funeral coordinator working to guide families through meaningful decisions about human remains and their return to the earth.

