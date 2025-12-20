Law Firms Turn to RankOS™ as AI Replaces Traditional Search in Legal Services Discovery

DENVER, CO, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-powered search platforms increasingly influence how individuals and businesses discover legal services, law firms are turning to RankOS™, a proprietary AI visibility operating system developed by NEWMEDIA.COM, to ensure their brands are recognized, cited, and trusted in AI-generated search results.

Following several years of internal development and active use across client engagements, RankOS™ was built to address a growing disconnect between traditional SEO performance and AI visibility, particularly in regulated industries where trust, credentials, and authoritative sourcing play an outsized role.

“Legal discovery is changing faster than most firms realize,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “AI systems apply a much higher bar for credibility. They don’t simply look at who ranks; they look at who can be verified. RankOS™ was designed to help law firms meet that standard.”

_____

Why Legal Services Are an Early Indicator for AI Search

Legal services represent one of the most conservative and trust-sensitive categories in AI search. According to recent RankOS™ audits conducted across hundreds of legal-related queries, fewer than 15% of law firms analyzed appeared in AI-generated answers, even when many ranked prominently on the first page of Google.

AI Visibility Challenges for Law Firms - RankOS

Additional findings from RankOS™ legal-sector analysis include:

Firms with third-party legal or media citations were more than 3× as likely to be referenced by AI systems than firms relying solely on on-site SEO.

than firms relying solely on on-site SEO. Over 70% of audited law firm websites lacked consistent structured data identifying attorneys, practice areas, jurisdictions, and credentials in a format AI systems could reliably parse.

identifying attorneys, practice areas, jurisdictions, and credentials in a format AI systems could reliably parse. Entity ambiguity remains a primary exclusion factor, with AI systems frequently unable to distinguish between similarly named firms or practitioners without clear validation signals.

These gaps significantly reduce the likelihood that AI platforms will reference or recommend legal providers, regardless of traditional keyword rankings.

_____

How RankOS™ Improves AI Visibility for Law Firms

RankOS™ provides law firms with a structured, compliance-aware approach to AI Engine Optimization (AEO) by aligning SEO, PR, and entity data into a unified visibility framework.

The platform evaluates and strengthens:

Entity Authority : clarity of firm and attorney representation across AI-readable sources

: clarity of firm and attorney representation across AI-readable sources Citation Strength : presence in authoritative legal directories, media, and third-party references

: presence in authoritative legal directories, media, and third-party references Trust Signals : consistency of credentials, practice scope, and geographic jurisdiction

: consistency of credentials, practice scope, and geographic jurisdiction AI Answer Share: frequency and context in which firms appear in AI-generated responses

By addressing these factors, RankOS™ enables law firms to improve AI visibility while maintaining ethical standards and regulatory compliance.

_____

A Broader Shift in Legal Marketing Strategy

As AI platforms increasingly serve as the first point of consultation for legal questions, firms face mounting pressure to adapt their marketing strategies beyond traditional SEO.

“AI is quickly becoming a gatekeeper for trust,” Morris added. “For law firms, being absent from AI-generated answers doesn’t just limit visibility; it can undermine perceived authority at the moment prospective clients are seeking guidance.”

RankOS™ was designed to help firms proactively adapt to this shift by providing measurable insight into how AI systems interpret legal authority and credibility.

_____

About NEWMEDIA.COM

Founded in 1996, NEWMEDIA.COM is a nationally recognized digital agency specializing in strategy, design, development, and performance-driven marketing for growth-focused brands. With nearly three decades of experience, the agency has partnered with startups, mid-market companies, and enterprise organizations across industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

NEWMEDIA.COM is known for its integrated approach to digital growth, combining brand strategy, user experience design, advanced web development, SEO, paid media, and AI-driven visibility optimization through its proprietary RankOS™ platform. The agency’s work has been recognized by leading industry organizations and has helped drive measurable revenue growth for clients nationwide.

Headquartered in the United States, with offices in Denver, Chicago, and New York, and a distributed team across the country, NEWMEDIA.COM operates as a long-term growth partner focused on durable results, technical excellence, and data-driven decision making.

