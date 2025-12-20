Hunger Strike By Inmate Protesting Racial Segregation of Blacks in Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail Enters Third Week

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Green, one of several inmates represented by Comeback Law PC, who legally challenged the racial segregation of Blacks in Sheriff Jerry Sheridan’s 4th Avenue Jail in October, is now in the third week of a hunger strike protesting retaliation against him by Sheriff Sheridan.

According to Dave Erlichman, his attorney, the most recent act of retaliation against Mr. Green was falsely accusing him of assaulting a female detention officer by placing his hands outside the trap door of his solitary confinement cell to be handcuffed and led in restraints to his morning shower. The detention officer believed that Mr. Green stuck his arms out too far and may have intended to “sexually assault” her. The Sheriff, represented by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has refused to disclose all videos of the incident, which was witnessed by two detention officers. The Superior Court judge hearing an emergency motion to release Mr. Green has not yet granted Mr. Green a hearing despite being made aware of his hunger strike.

Mr. Green (along with other Black inmates represented by Comeback Law PC) allege that Sheriff Sheridan has retaliated against them for legally challenging the unconstitutional racial segregation of Blacks in the 4th Avenue Jail by which all Black inmates are housed in the same cells but White and Hispanic inmates are allowed to be housed together.

Mr. Erlichman states; “There is no immediate racial crisis in the Jail, and this segregation of Black inmates is a permanent practice of Sheriff Sheridan who was elected in 2024 as a right- wing conservative “law and order” MAGA supporter.”

Mr. Erlichman further contends that “Sheriff’s Sheridan’s intent to “Make Arizona Great Again” includes treating Black inmates as if it was 1955 not 2025 and to intimidate anyone who stands in his way including my law firm.”

On Monday, December 22, 2023, Mr. Green along with other Black inmates represented by Comeback Law PC will be serving the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors with their Notices of Claims alleging Retaliation and Civil Rights Violations by the Sheriff and his officers.

Media contact: Dave@comeback-law.com