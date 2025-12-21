ThinkCareBelieve: Week 48 of Trump Administration, America's Rise and Shine

Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/20/week-48-of-trump-administration-americas-rise-and-shine/

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

National Security Strategy: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/06/the-2025-national-security-strategy-2/





ThinkCareBelieve Publishes Article on Week 48 of the Trump Administration: America's Rise and Shine. ThinkCareBelieve has published a new article highlighting the substantial progress made during Week 48 of the Trump 2.0 Administration, showcasing advancements in national security, health protections, border security, economic strength, and support for veterans and military personnel.

Key highlights from the week include:

National Security Achievements: A Congressional briefing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed the legality and necessity of narco-terrorist strikes in Venezuela. Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched in Syria to decisively eliminate ISIS threats, reinforcing President Trump's message to terrorists worldwide.

A Congressional briefing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed the legality and necessity of narco-terrorist strikes in Venezuela. Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched in Syria to decisively eliminate ISIS threats, reinforcing President Trump's message to terrorists worldwide. Protecting Children's Innocence and Health: Passage of legislation making gender transition procedures on minors a felony, alongside HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement of major steps to safeguard children, including hospital rules, FDA warnings on certain products, and updated disability classifications. A Lyme Disease Roundtable underscored commitments to enhanced research and treatment.

Passage of legislation making gender transition procedures on minors a felony, alongside HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement of major steps to safeguard children, including hospital rules, FDA warnings on certain products, and updated disability classifications. A Lyme Disease Roundtable underscored commitments to enhanced research and treatment. Border Security and Child Protection: Border Czar Tom Homan called for an end to harmful rhetoric against ICE and Border Patrol agents. New legislation prevents placement of migrant children with sponsors having criminal histories. Under President Trump's leadership, 129,000 unaccompanied children missing from the prior administration have been located, with many receiving treatment and reunification support.

Border Czar Tom Homan called for an end to harmful rhetoric against ICE and Border Patrol agents. New legislation prevents placement of migrant children with sponsors having criminal histories. Under President Trump's leadership, 129,000 unaccompanied children missing from the prior administration have been located, with many receiving treatment and reunification support. Transparency and Justice: Additional Epstein files released, with more expected. Ongoing developments in fraud investigations and confirmations regarding past FBI actions.

Additional Epstein files released, with more expected. Ongoing developments in fraud investigations and confirmations regarding past FBI actions. Veterans Support: Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins urged veterans struggling during the holidays to reach out for help and encouraged friends and family to connect with those in need, emphasizing care and community support.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins urged veterans struggling during the holidays to reach out for help and encouraged friends and family to connect with those in need, emphasizing care and community support. Economic Strength: November CPI inflation cooled to 2.7%, below expectations, while tariffs have halved the trade deficit. Unemployment figures reflect workforce optimizations.

November CPI inflation cooled to 2.7%, below expectations, while tariffs have halved the trade deficit. Unemployment figures reflect workforce optimizations. Diplomacy and Honors: Peace negotiations advanced in Miami involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. A historic Status of Forces Agreement signed with Paraguay. The Kennedy Center renamed to The Trump-Kennedy Center. First recipients awarded the Mexican Border Defense Medal. President Trump signed the NDAA and an Executive Order for American space superiority.

Peace negotiations advanced in Miami involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. A historic Status of Forces Agreement signed with Paraguay. The Kennedy Center renamed to The Trump-Kennedy Center. First recipients awarded the Mexican Border Defense Medal. President Trump signed the NDAA and an Executive Order for American space superiority. Health and Drug Policy Reforms: Nine pharmaceutical companies adopted Most Favored Nation pricing; discussions underway for health insurers. Marijuana reclassified to Schedule III for research purposes, while fentanyl designated a weapon of mass destruction.

Nine pharmaceutical companies adopted Most Favored Nation pricing; discussions underway for health insurers. Marijuana reclassified to Schedule III for research purposes, while fentanyl designated a weapon of mass destruction. Military Appreciation: President Trump authorized a $1776 Warrior Dividend for every service member in gratitude for their service.

The article concludes with optimism for America's future, emphasizing hope, peace, and a emerging Golden Age during the holiday season.ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook dedicated to peace advocacy, facilitating positive outcomes and expanded possibilities by focusing on common needs and shared goals. Activism plays a key role in raising public awareness on critical issues to promote justice and transparency. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals.

The full article is available at thinkcarebelieve.blog.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

###