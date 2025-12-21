Tallulah Films Partners with Fresh Patch to Launch Story-Driven Branded Content in 2026

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallulah Films has announced a partnership with Fresh Patch, the leading provider of real grass solutions for pets (as seen on Shark Tank) to develop a slate of story-driven branded content launching throughout 2026.

The collaboration marks a creative first for both companies, combining Tallulah Film’s narrative expertise with Fresh Patch’s consumer insights to produce original content that moves beyond traditional advertising into authentic, emotionally compelling entertainment. Projects will span digital video, podcasts, and immersive video formats. The focus will be on narrative integration of brand values, character resonance, and audience relevance.

Production is already underway, with The Fresh Patch Podcast slated as one of the first releases, followed by additional story-centric projects designed to engage lifestyle-oriented audiences and pet owners.

“This partnership is about more than traditional advertising,” said Karina Michel, Founder of Tallulah Films. “Fresh Patch understands the power of story. Together, we’re creating content that feels organic, entertaining, and meaningful, where the brand lives naturally inside the narrative rather than interrupting it.”

This initiative reflects evolving media consumption habits, with audiences showing increasing preference for narrative content that aligns with their interests rather than overt promotional messaging. Tallulah Films and Fresh Patch have designed their slate to leverage this shift, utilizing a collaborative concept development and narrative strategy to ensure each project resonates with cultural moments and platform-specific audiences.



“Storytelling is how modern audiences build trust with brands,” said Andrew Feld, Founder of Fresh Patch. “Working with Tallulah Films allows us to expand our voice through authentic entertainment that resonates emotionally while staying true to who we are.”

By integrating story into branded content, the partnership aims to redefine expectations for audience engagement and brand integration. Future projects will be designed with adaptability in mind, allowing content to evolve across traditional and emerging media channels as consumption patterns shift.

Additional details about the 2026 content slate, distribution plans, and creative collaborations will be announced in the coming months.

Tallulah Films is an independent production company founded by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Karina Michel. With more than 20 years of experience across television, film, and print, Michel has overseen all stages of content development, including branding, production, distribution, and marketing. Tallulah Films has produced award-winning projects for global audiences. The company’s films have screened at more than 100 international film festivals and are available on major streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon, with a focus on meaningful, influential, and uplifting storytelling. To learn more, please visit https://www.tallulahfilms.com.

Fresh Patch is a leading provider of real grass solutions for pets, offering a natural alternative designed for indoor and urban lifestyles. Founded in 2010, the company developed a patented system for the continuous delivery and replacement of fresh grass patches after gaining U.S. patent approval in 2013. Fresh Patch gained national recognition following its appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank, where it secured investment from Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban. Since then, the brand has been featured on The Today Show and named among Oprah’s Favorite Things. To learn more, please visit https://www.freshpatch.com/.





