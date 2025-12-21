Rocket Lab Successfully Launches for iQPS, Ends 2025 with 21 Launches and 100% Mission Success

MAHIA, New Zealand, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 21st Electron rocket of the year to deploy the latest satellite to space for multi-launch customer Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company.

‘The Wisdom God Guides’ mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on December 21 at 7:36 p.m. (06:36 UTC) to deploy the QPS-SAR-15 to space for iQPS. The spacecraft will join the company’s synthetic aperture radar (SAR) constellation providing near-real time imagery across twelve different orbits for iQPS’ global customers. Rocket Lab first launched for iQPS in 2023 and has gone on to deploy seven satellites to the iQPS constellation, making Electron the primary launcher for iQPS. A further five launches on Electron for iQPS are planned from 2026.

Today’s mission has set a new annual launch record for Electron: 21 launches in one year with 100% mission success. The record cements Electron as both America’s preeminent small launch provider and the world’s most frequently-launched small-lift orbital rocket.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Congratulations to iQPS on this latest successful mission for their constellation, and to the Rocket Lab team on a fantastic record-setting year of Electron launches. Electron makes frequent and reliable launch look easy as it outpaces all other American small-lift orbital rockets, year after year. In 2026, we’re expanding Electron’s global reach with more multi-launch constellation deployments, dedicated missions for domestic civil space and international space agencies in Japan and Europe, and both suborbital and orbital launches with defense applications for hypersonic technology and national security. Our new record of annual launches and the breadth of upcoming missions go to show how much of a global impact Electron continues to have on the space industry, and we’re looking forward to another year of continued execution in 2026.”

‘The Wisdom God Guides’ mission was Rocket Lab’s 79th overall Electron mission and final scheduled launch for 2025. The next Electron launch is slated to take place in early Q1 2026.

‘The Wisdom God Guides’ launch images: F79 | The Wisdom God Guides

‘The Wisdom God Guides’ launch broadcast: Rocket Lab - ‘The Wisdom God Guides’ Launch

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

