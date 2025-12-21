Global Aerospace Gives Back: Highlights from a Year of Community Support, Charitable Initiatives, and Championing the Aviation Community

Morris Plains, NJ, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At Global Aerospace, we often talk about the power of aviation to connect the world. Yet, as we reflect on 2025, we are reminded that some of the most vital connections happen on the ground—in our local neighbourhoods, community gardens and support centres.

While our industry reach is international, our team members are deeply rooted in their local communities. This year, through a blend of hands-on volunteering, fundraising and industry sponsorship, we sought to make a tangible difference closer to home while continuing to support the broader aviation family.

Championing the Aviation Community

Supporting the future and diversity of our industry remains a core priority. We continued our long-standing partnerships with Airlink, Hope Air and Young Eagles, ensuring that aviation serves those in need and inspires the next generation of pilots.

In 2025, we were also delighted to support the Northern Lights Aero Foundation Gala. The event honours the “Elsie” Award winners—outstanding Canadian women making waves in aviation and aerospace. Recognising talent and perseverance is essential for a healthy industry, which is why we were equally proud to award scholarships to two deserving students via the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholarship Fund.

Acts of Solidarity and Remembrance

One of the most meaningful moments of the year took place in Canada. Our Toronto team attended a Winnipeg Blue Bombers game to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day serves as a time to reflect, learn and honour the experiences of Indigenous peoples across Canada.

To support the spirit of Orange Shirt Day and the message that “Every Child Matters,” we proudly sponsored a breakfast the following morning for children flown in to attend the event. It was a privilege to stand in solidarity with the community for such a significant occasion.

Health, Wellness and Vital Research

Our teams worldwide rallied to support an array of physical and mental health initiatives this year. In the U.K., the London office participated in the London Bridges Charity Walk, raising funds for both Airlink and the London Air Ambulance Charity. They also laced up their boots for the Clyde & Co UNICEF Soccer Aid 2025 charity football tournament.

Meanwhile, our European team took part in Les Foulées de l’Assurance, running to support AdiCare, an organisation dedicated to advancing cardiac disease research.

Mental health was also front of mind. For Movember, our London Health & Wellbeing team hosted a lively fundraising social. Between games of “Pin the Tache” and a raffle, the team raised awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, with the company matching individual contributions. Across the Atlantic, the Morris Plains office hosted a successful blood drive, directly contributing to local healthcare supplies.

Getting Hands-On in Our Neighbourhoods

Perhaps the most energetic efforts of 2025 involved getting our hands dirty to restore green spaces and support local shelters.

Restoring Green Spaces: Our Morris Plains IT team partnered with the Branch Brook Park Alliance to help restore one of Newark’s historic parks. Working alongside park staff, they pruned, planted and cleared debris. Similarly, our Kansas office partnered with the Heartland Tree Alliance to plant 17 trees—each over 10 feet tall—to improve a Kansas City park and its surrounding neighbourhood. In the U.K., the London team volunteered at Spitalfields City Farm, a vital space bringing nature and education to Tower Hamlets.

Supporting Vulnerable Neighbours: The Morris Plains team volunteered at Deirdre’s House, a centre for child victims of abuse and neglect, and visited the Market Street Mission in Morristown. At the Mission, they hosted a pizza luncheon and listened to a powerful story of recovery.

Caring for Seniors: Continuing a cherished tradition, our Toronto office returned to Markhaven Home for Seniors. The team helped with spring cleaning and planted flowers to brighten the grounds for the residents.

We are incredibly grateful to our employees who invested their time, energy and empathy into these causes—and to the communities worldwide that welcome and embrace our teams. As we look toward 2026, we remain committed to the philosophy that a global company must act as a good local neighbour.

