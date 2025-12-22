Change in LHV Group Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group has appointed Indrek Heinloo as a new member of the Audit Committee for a three-year term, effective 1 January 2026. The mandate of the current committee member, Raivo Hein, will be recalled as of the same date. Following the change, the Audit Committee of LHV Group will continue with four members: Verner Uibo, Indrek Heinloo, Tauno Tats, and Rain Lõhmus.

Indrek Heinloo has worked as Chief Transformation Officer and Management Board member of Luminor Bank (2018-2020), where he was responsible for effective and compliant execution of post-merger and acquisition transformation of the bank, and as the Chief Operating Officer of Veriff (2020-2024), where he had direct oversight of Operations, Legal, Compliance, and Risk functions. Recently, he has been providing advisory services through Heinloo Consulting and since January 2025, he has served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Zid.sa. His previous career also includes leadership roles at McKinsey & Company and Jumia Group. Indrek Heinloo is the owner and management board member of Heinloo Consulting OÜ and Genaris Capital OÜ. Indrek Heinloo and persons related to him, incl. entities under his control, do not hold any shares of LHV Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Indrek Heinloo to the LHV Group Audit Committee. His extensive experience in banking, technology, and risk management will be a significant asset to the committee's work," said Rain Lõhmus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LHV Group. "I would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Raivo Hein for his valuable contribution and dedicated service to the Audit Committee over the years."

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. As at the end of November, the banking services of LHV Pank are being used by 489,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 106,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 230,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.





