TGS enters Multi-year Agreement with Supermajor for Licensing of Imaging AnyWare

OSLO, Norway (22 December 2025) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, announces that a supermajor has entered into a multi-year enterprise agreement for the licensing of TGS’ Imaging AnyWare software suite. With the addition of this licensing agreement, TGS now counts multiple supermajors among its Imaging AnyWare software clients. This agreement reinforces TGS’ position at the forefront of geophysical technology innovation and leadership in commercial seismic processing software.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: "Welcoming another significant customer to our growing community of supermajor clients marks an important milestone for TGS Software Solutions. Their choice to standardize on Imaging AnyWare demonstrates confidence in the software’s functionality and acknowledges our team’s ongoing dedication to innovation. We will remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in seismic imaging leveraging our unique integrated geoscience value proposition"

Under the terms of the agreement, the supermajor will deploy the Imaging AnyWare software across its global exploration and production operations. This agreement also establishes collaborative R&D opportunities between the two companies and the integration of our customer’s proprietary technology. The Imaging AnyWare software platform is an enterprise-grade imaging environment that accelerates project timelines and delivers enhanced subsurface images.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.