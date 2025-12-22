Meximodo Tequila Announces Launch of Meximodo Tequila Blanco, a Woman-Led Organic Tequila Brand

Jersey City, NJ, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meximodo Tequila announced the launch of Meximodo Tequila Blanco, a premium organic tequila introduced by entrepreneur Mehak Abrol, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meximodo Tequila. The announcement marks the company’s inaugural product release and establishes Meximodo Tequila as a woman-led entrant into the premium spirits category.

Mehak Abrol Meximodo Tequila

Meximodo Tequila Blanco is produced using 100 percent Blue Weber agave and is certified organic and additive-free. According to the company, the release reflects its operational framework centered on women’s leadership across ownership, design, and production. The launch represents a formal entry into the Blanco tequila segment and aligns with broader industry developments emphasizing transparency in sourcing and production.

The company stated that Meximodo Tequila was formed to function as an operating business while also recognizing the role of women across the tequila production process. The debut of Meximodo Tequila Blanco is intended to establish the brand’s identity and serve as the foundation for its future product portfolio.

“Meximodo Tequila Blanco represents the beginning of the company’s work,” said Mehak Abrol, Founder and CEO of Meximodo Tequila. “The release reflects a commitment to intentional production and the involvement of women in leadership and decision-making roles throughout the process.”

Meximodo Tequila Blanco is produced from organic Blue Weber agave cultivated in accordance with certified organic standards. The company reports that the tequila is distilled without the use of additives and follows established industry practices intended to preserve the natural characteristics of the agave. As a Blanco expression, the tequila is presented without extended aging and is positioned within the unaged category of the tequila classification system.

The company describes tequila as having a clean and balanced profile consistent with Blanco standards, including light floral and citrus notes derived from the agave itself. No flavoring agents or post-distillation enhancements are used, according to the company.

In addition to production considerations, Meximodo Tequila noted that brand development and packaging were approached as part of the launch strategy. The bottle design and visual elements were developed to align with the company’s operating values and to reflect the role of women involved in the brand’s formation. The company did not disclose third-party design partnerships or external endorsements related to the release.

Meximodo Tequila Blanco is launched at a time when the spirits industry continues to see increased attention on organic certification, additive-free labeling, and leadership diversity. While the company does not position the release in comparison to other tequila brands, it stated that its focus remains on establishing internal standards and operational clarity as it enters the market.

The launch announcement does not include distribution timelines, pricing information, or market availability details. The company indicated that such information will be shared separately through future announcements as applicable.

Meximodo Tequila is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and operates within the food and drink sector. The company has identified women’s participation in entrepreneurship, hospitality, and spirits production as a central consideration in its business model. Any related initiative or partnerships, if announced, will be communicated independently of this product release.

Meximodo Tequila Blanco is identified as the company’s flagship product. The company stated that additional releases may be announced in the future but did not provide details regarding timelines or product categories.

Further information regarding the company and updates related to the launch are available through Meximodo Tequila’s official website and verified social media platforms. The company directs interested parties to its Instagram account, @meximodotequila, for public updates.

About Meximodo Tequila

Meximodo Tequila is a women-led spirits company founded by Mehak Abrol. The company operates under a framework that emphasizes women’s leadership across ownership, production, and brand development. Meximodo Tequila focuses on certified organic, additive-free tequila produced using Blue Weber agave. Meximodo Tequila Blanco is the company’s first product release.

Meximodo Tequila





Media Contact

Company Name: Meximodo Tequila

Contact Person: Mehak Abrol

Email: mehak@meximodo.com

Phone: 732-986-0081

Country: United States

Website: https://www.meximodo.com/meximodo-tequila