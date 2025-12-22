Seize the Christmas Market Opportunities, Vince Trust Launches Bitcoin ETF Portfolio, Offering Daily Returns of Up to $3,548





LONDON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Christmas approaching, the global digital asset market is experiencing a year-end surge in attention. Digital asset management platform Vince Trust recently announced the official launch of a special Christmas reward program, offering a limited-time registration incentive plan for new users worldwide. This aims to allow more users to experience diversified investment opportunities offered by digital asset management services during the holiday season.

Christmas Rewards Season: Global New User Incentive Program Officially Launched

In this Christmas reward program, Vince Trust is offering multiple reward mechanisms for newly registered users worldwide:

Receive a $20 initial fund upon email verification.

The initial fund can be directly used in a USDC exchange rate investment portfolio, earning a fixed daily return.

Complete phased tasks in the Rewards Center to earn up to $3,548 in rewards.

During the event, complete specified cumulative investment amounts to earn up to an additional $10,000 in rewards.

Through a combination of phased tasks and investment incentives, the platform hopes to help new users more intuitively understand digital asset management models and experience the potential value of diversified investment portfolios in practice.

About Vince Trust

Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital asset management company licensed and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority . The platform serves over 6 million users globally, managing over $74 billion in assets, and operating in more than 150 countries and regions.

With its global operating system, professional risk control mechanisms, and experienced management team, Vince Trust is committed to providing users with an efficient, secure, and convenient digital asset management experience, and has long been widely recognized by global investors.

Fund Security and Risk Control: Building a Safe Investment Environment

Regarding fund security, Vince Trust strictly adheres to industry regulatory and compliance standards. User funds are independently held in custody by a regulated bank custodian, and platform data is fully protected using SSL encryption technology. Furthermore, investment contracts on the platform are underwritten by L&G, providing additional protection and creating a more secure and transparent investment environment for users.

Event Time and Participation Method

This special Christmas event will officially begin on December 18th and continue until Christmas Day, December 25th. During the promotion period, users can earn rewards by participating in designated products or completing related tasks on the platform. These rewards can be withdrawn from their accounts or used for subsequent investments.

For more details on promotion rules and participation methods, please visit the Vince Trust official website.

Website: https://vincetrust.com

Contact details:

Email: support@vincetrust.com

Risk warning: Investing in crypto and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Vincetrust. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

GlobeNewswire (or any distribution partner, where applicable) does not endorse or take responsibility for the content published in this release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos links, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above in contact.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7907879-cf22-4a14-b224-a040d449ca21