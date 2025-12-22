The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of the following share awards:

(i) 2023 Replacement Performance Share Plan (PSP) Awards and Replacement Targeted Share Awards (TSA):





The replacement awards are share awards for employees (including Directors) who, at the time of the Demerger, held unvested awards under the Unilever Share Plan 2017. These replacement awards are granted under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Long Term Incentive Plan 2025 over TMICC Shares on substantially equivalent terms and with a value equivalent to the Unilever shares subject to the relevant Unilever award that lapsed due to the application of time pro-rating.

(ii) Rollover awards





Unilever Restricted Stock Unit awards held as at the time of the Demerger are exchanged for substantially equivalent awards over TMICC Shares, which will vest on their original vesting date(s), subject to continued employment/service with the TMICC Group and maintaining satisfactory levels of personal performance. Awards will continue to be governed by the Unilever Share Plan 2017, which was adopted by TMICC for this purpose.

(iii) Celebration Award





The Celebration Award (operated under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Celebration Award Plan) is a one-off share award over the same number of TMICC Shares to each employee who was part of the TMICC Group at the completion of the Demerger. Directors are not eligible to receive this award.

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards

The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange) for the period 8 to 18 December 2025 inclusive, (being EUR13.41, GBP11.69 and USD15.60 respectively).

Director 2023 Replacement PSP/TSA Award Rollover Award Celebration Award Total Share Awards Peter ter Kulve 4,853 41,134 n/a 45,987 Other PDMRs Julien Barraux 816 11,120 23 11,959 Sandeep Desai 508 10,042 23 10,573 Tim Gunning 55 3,466 23 3,544 Wai-Fung Loh 1,134 14,218 23 15,375 Mark O’Brien n/a 9,330 23 9,353 Gerardo Ronzanski 1,784 20,346 23 22,153 Ronald Schellekens 7,168 n/a 23 7,191 Mustafa Seckin 1,060 13,284 23 14,367 Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 962 8,958 23 9,943 Vanessa Vilar 327 3,924 23 4,274

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 3,126 36,542.94 Aggregated 11.69 3,126 36,542.94 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 42,861 574,766.01 Aggregated 13.41 42,861 574,766.01





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Julien Barraux 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Creative Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 11,959 160,370.19 Aggregated 13.41 11,959 160,370.19





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Sandeep Desai 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Supply Chain Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 10,573 123,598.37 Aggregated 11.69 10,573 123,598.37





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 3,544 47,525.04 Aggregated 13.41 3,544 47,525.04





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 23 308.43 Aggregated 13.41 23 308.43 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 15,352 179,464.88 Aggregated 11.69 15,352 179,464.88





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mark O’Brien 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Technology and Information Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 9,353 109,336.57 Aggregated 11.69 9,353 109,336.57





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Gerardo Ronzanski 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Americas b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue USD Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 15.60 23 358.80 Aggregated 15.60 23 358.80 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 22,130 258,699.70 Aggregated 11.69 22,130 258,699.70





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Human Resources Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 7,191 84,062.79 Aggregated 11.69 7,191 84,062.79





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 13,307 178,446.87 Aggregated 13.41 13,307 178,446.87 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 1,060 12,391.40 Aggregated 11.69 1,060 12,391.40





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President of Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 23 308.43 Aggregated 13.41 23 308.43 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 11.69 9,920 115,964.80 Aggregated 11.69 9,920 115,964.80





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 19-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside a trading venue EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Grant of Share Awards 13.41 4,274 57,314.34 Aggregated 13.41 4,274 57,314.34





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.



