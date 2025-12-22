Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of the following share awards:

(i)      2023 Replacement Performance Share Plan (PSP) Awards and Replacement Targeted Share Awards (TSA):

The replacement awards are share awards for employees (including Directors) who, at the time of the Demerger, held unvested awards under the Unilever Share Plan 2017. These replacement awards are granted under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Long Term Incentive Plan 2025 over TMICC Shares on substantially equivalent terms and with a value equivalent to the Unilever shares subject to the relevant Unilever award that lapsed due to the application of time pro-rating.

(ii)      Rollover awards

Unilever Restricted Stock Unit awards held as at the time of the Demerger are exchanged for substantially equivalent awards over TMICC Shares, which will vest on their original vesting date(s), subject to continued employment/service with the TMICC Group and maintaining satisfactory levels of personal performance. Awards will continue to be governed by the Unilever Share Plan 2017, which was adopted by TMICC for this purpose.

(iii)      Celebration Award

The Celebration Award (operated under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Celebration Award Plan) is a one-off share award over the same number of TMICC Shares to each employee who was part of the TMICC Group at the completion of the Demerger. Directors are not eligible to receive this award.

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards

The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange) for the period 8 to 18 December 2025 inclusive, (being EUR13.41, GBP11.69 and USD15.60 respectively).

Director2023 Replacement PSP/TSA AwardRollover AwardCelebration AwardTotal Share Awards
Peter ter Kulve 4,853 41,134 n/a 45,987
Other PDMRs    
Julien Barraux 816 11,120 23 11,959
Sandeep Desai 508 10,042 23 10,573
Tim Gunning 55 3,466 23 3,544
Wai-Fung Loh 1,134 14,218 23 15,375
Mark O’Brien n/a 9,330 23 9,353
Gerardo Ronzanski 1,784 20,346 23 22,153
Ronald Schellekens 7,168 n/a 23 7,191
Mustafa Seckin 1,060 13,284 23 14,367
Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 962 8,958 23 9,943
Vanessa Vilar 327 3,924 23 4,274

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.  

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.693,12636,542.94
  Aggregated11.693,12636,542.94
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.4142,861574,766.01
  Aggregated13.4142,861574,766.01


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJulien Barraux
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Creative Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.4111,959160,370.19
  Aggregated13.4111,959160,370.19
 
       


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personSandeep Desai
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Supply Chain Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.6910,573123,598.37
  Aggregated11.6910,573123,598.37
 
       


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning 
2

 		Reason for the notification

 		 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy 
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification 
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 		 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847 
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.413,54447,525.04
  Aggregated13.413,54447,525.04
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai-Fung Loh
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.4123308.43
  Aggregated13.4123308.43
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.6915,352179,464.88
  Aggregated11.6915,352179,464.88
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personMark O’Brien
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Technology and Information Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.699,353109,336.57
  Aggregated11.699,353109,336.57


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personGerardo Ronzanski
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Americas
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards 15.6023358.80
  Aggregated 15.6023358.80
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards 11.6922,130258,699.70
  Aggregated 11.6922,130258,699.70


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personRonald Schellekens 
2

 		Reason for the notification

 		 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Human Resources Officer 
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification 
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 		 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847 
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.697,19184,062.79
  Aggregated11.697,19184,062.79
 


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personMustafa Seckin 
2

 		Reason for the notification

 		 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand 
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification 
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 		 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847 
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.4113,307178,446.87
  Aggregated13.4113,307178,446.87
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards11.691,06012,391.40
  Aggregated11.691,06012,391.40


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 		 
a)

 		Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli 
2

 		Reason for the notification

 		 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President of Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa 
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification 
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 		 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847 
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.4123308.43
  Aggregated13.4123308.43
 
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards 11.699,920115,964.80
  Aggregated 11.699,920115,964.80


1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 19-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Outside a trading venueEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Grant of Share Awards13.414,27457,314.34
  Aggregated 13.414,27457,314.34


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.  

 



Recommended Reading