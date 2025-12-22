The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)
The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the grant of the following share awards:
(i) 2023 Replacement Performance Share Plan (PSP) Awards and Replacement Targeted Share Awards (TSA):
The replacement awards are share awards for employees (including Directors) who, at the time of the Demerger, held unvested awards under the Unilever Share Plan 2017. These replacement awards are granted under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Long Term Incentive Plan 2025 over TMICC Shares on substantially equivalent terms and with a value equivalent to the Unilever shares subject to the relevant Unilever award that lapsed due to the application of time pro-rating.
(ii) Rollover awards
Unilever Restricted Stock Unit awards held as at the time of the Demerger are exchanged for substantially equivalent awards over TMICC Shares, which will vest on their original vesting date(s), subject to continued employment/service with the TMICC Group and maintaining satisfactory levels of personal performance. Awards will continue to be governed by the Unilever Share Plan 2017, which was adopted by TMICC for this purpose.
(iii) Celebration Award
The Celebration Award (operated under The Magnum Ice Cream Company Celebration Award Plan) is a one-off share award over the same number of TMICC Shares to each employee who was part of the TMICC Group at the completion of the Demerger. Directors are not eligible to receive this award.
Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards
The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices (on Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange) for the period 8 to 18 December 2025 inclusive, (being EUR13.41, GBP11.69 and USD15.60 respectively).
|Director
|2023 Replacement PSP/TSA Award
|Rollover Award
|Celebration Award
|Total Share Awards
|Peter ter Kulve
|4,853
|41,134
|n/a
|45,987
|Other PDMRs
|Julien Barraux
|816
|11,120
|23
|11,959
|Sandeep Desai
|508
|10,042
|23
|10,573
|Tim Gunning
|55
|3,466
|23
|3,544
|Wai-Fung Loh
|1,134
|14,218
|23
|15,375
|Mark O’Brien
|n/a
|9,330
|23
|9,353
|Gerardo Ronzanski
|1,784
|20,346
|23
|22,153
|Ronald Schellekens
|7,168
|n/a
|23
|7,191
|Mustafa Seckin
|1,060
|13,284
|23
|14,367
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|962
|8,958
|23
|9,943
|Vanessa Vilar
|327
|3,924
|23
|4,274
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Peter ter Kulve
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|3,126
|36,542.94
|Aggregated
|11.69
|3,126
|36,542.94
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|42,861
|574,766.01
|Aggregated
|13.41
|42,861
|574,766.01
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Julien Barraux
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Creative Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|11,959
|160,370.19
|Aggregated
|13.41
|11,959
|160,370.19
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Sandeep Desai
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|10,573
|123,598.37
|Aggregated
|11.69
|10,573
|123,598.37
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Tim Gunning
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|3,544
|47,525.04
|Aggregated
|13.41
|3,544
|47,525.04
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Wai-Fung Loh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|23
|308.43
|Aggregated
|13.41
|23
|308.43
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|15,352
|179,464.88
|Aggregated
|11.69
|15,352
|179,464.88
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mark O’Brien
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Technology and Information Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|9,353
|109,336.57
|Aggregated
|11.69
|9,353
|109,336.57
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Gerardo Ronzanski
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Americas
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|15.60
|23
|358.80
|Aggregated
|15.60
|23
|358.80
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|22,130
|258,699.70
|Aggregated
|11.69
|22,130
|258,699.70
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Ronald Schellekens
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|7,191
|84,062.79
|Aggregated
|11.69
|7,191
|84,062.79
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mustafa Seckin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|13,307
|178,446.87
|Aggregated
|13.41
|13,307
|178,446.87
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|1,060
|12,391.40
|Aggregated
|11.69
|1,060
|12,391.40
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President of Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|23
|308.43
|Aggregated
|13.41
|23
|308.43
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|11.69
|9,920
|115,964.80
|Aggregated
|11.69
|9,920
|115,964.80
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|19-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Outside a trading venue
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Grant of Share Awards
|13.41
|4,274
|57,314.34
|Aggregated
|13.41
|4,274
|57,314.34
|Enquiries
|Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com
|Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.