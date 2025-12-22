CoinEx Reinforces Safety and Trust Through Proof of Reserve in December 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has updated its Proof of Reserve data, issued on 17 December 2025. This offers a snapshot of its asset reserves and corresponding liabilities to the user base. Maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio, CoinEx ensures that for every $1 in user deposits, it holds an equivalent amount in reserve, safeguarding users' funds and reinforcing its financial stability.





Since 2022, CoinEx has prioritized transparency, consistently publishing reserve data to give users a clear view of how their assets are safeguarded, marking CoinEx as one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly release Proof of Reserve. In December 2025, CoinEx maintains a reserve rate:

CET : 113.7%

USDT :113.91%

USDC : 111.78%

BTC :105.88%

ETH : 100.52%

DOGE : 100.04%

Total market cap in wallets: $576,072,345.07









Users can access real-time reports, providing an added layer of assurance that their funds are safe. This practice addresses a fundamental concern for crypto investors: whether exchanges have sufficient reserves to cover their liabilities. By proving that every user’s funds are secured, CoinEx aims to build trust and foster a secure trading environment.

As CoinEx is celebrating its 8th Anniversary this month, CoinEx’s introduction of Proof of Reserve illustrates the exchange's dedication to user security and transparency, contributing positively to the overall credibility of the cryptocurrency market.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

