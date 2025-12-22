Datavault AI Inc. Announces Issuance of Two Foundational U.S. Patents Advancing Blockchain-Driven Content Licensing and Tokenized Monetization

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DVLT), a pioneer in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, and quantum-encrypted RWA tokenization, today announced the issuance of two key U.S. patents that significantly bolster its intellectual property portfolio in blockchain-based content management and monetization.

The newly issued patents cover groundbreaking systems and methods for secure content licensing and tokenized monetization using blockchain technology and smart contracts:

U.S. Patent (derived from Application Publication 2022/0318853): A system, method, and platform for monetizing digital content through blockchain-managed tokens. The technology automatically identifies content usage, verifies licensing via smart contracts, enforces compliance, and distributes fees according to predefined terms – enabling seamless, tamper-proof revenue sharing for creators and rights holders.

U.S. Patent (derived from Application Publication 2019/0155997): A comprehensive content licensing platform utilizing blockchain ledgers and secure identifiers (including patented inaudible tone integration) to register, track, license, and monetize creative works. The system supports mechanical, performance, synchronization, and micro-licensing rights while ensuring transparent royalty distribution and enforcement across global networks.

These patents directly enhance Datavault AI’s core patented technologies, including Sumerian® Crypto Anchors, DataScore, and DataValue AI agents. By combining blockchain immutability with AI-driven valuation and quantum-resistant encryption, Datavault AI is uniquely positioned to tokenize intellectual property, creative content, and data assets as secure RWAs – unlocking fractional ownership, instant settlement, and global liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.

“The issuance of these patents represents a major milestone in our mission to empower creators and enterprises with trusted, scalable data and content monetization,” said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI Inc. “In an era where digital content and data represent trillions in untapped value, our technologies provide the security, transparency, and automation needed to transform intellectual property into tokenized real-world assets. These patents strengthen our competitive moat and accelerate our leadership in the convergence of AI, blockchain, and RWA tokenization.”

“These patents create significant barriers to entry and robust intellectual property protections for Datavault AI, while also enabling new licensing opportunities. The continued issuance of these patents provides the foundational infrastructure for our Information Data Exchange and forthcoming Elements, NIL, and political exchanges—all built on our exclusive, quantum-secured platform,” stated Joshua Paugh, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of Datavault AI. “This includes quantum chains, quantum-grade encryption, and our unmatched command of AI combined with unprecedented blockchain technologies.”

Market Impact

The global data monetization market is projected to exceed $7 billion in 2025, growing rapidly toward $17 billion by 2033. The broader digital content and licensing industry is valued at over $369 billion globally, while real-world asset tokenization has already surpassed $30 billion in on-chain value in 2025, with analysts projecting the global tokenized real world asset market to reach over $16 trillion by 2030. Datavault AI’s expanded patent portfolio positions the company at the forefront of these converging markets, enabling secure tokenization of content rights, creative works, and proprietary data as high-value RWAs.

These advancements complement Datavault AI’s existing partnerships and initiatives in sports data monetization, global event-driven licensing, and quantum-secured blockchain infrastructure.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

