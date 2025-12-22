Global Kitchen Furniture Market Outlook Report 2025-2028: Opportunities from Strengthened Trade Dynamics, with Germany As a Key Export Leader and Vietnam Emerging

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global kitchen furniture production currently amounts to around USD 59 billion. After a complex phase during the last 2 years, the kitchen furniture industry is moving towards stabilisation, with minimal growth expected for 2025, according to estimates.

Also, the dynamics of the kitchen furniture international trade are expected to be slightly stronger, allowing pre-pandemic levels to be exceeded. In terms of exports, Germany confirms itself as the undisputed leader worldwide. Among new countries gaining ground in the kitchen furniture export landscape, Vietnam has grown enough to surpass both China and Italy in the last five years.

Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook offers a comprehensive analysis of the global kitchen furniture market, focusing on 60 key countries. This report provides a comparative regional overview, tables with historical data and forecasts for each country, and profiles of 50 selected leading kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide.

THE KITCHEN FURNITURE INDUSTRY | REPORT STRUCTURE



Overview of the Global Kitchen Furniture Market

The first part of this report offers an overview of the global kitchen furniture market, presenting data on kitchen furniture production, consumption, and trade for 60 countries from 2019 to 2025, along with key macroeconomic indicators and forecasts for 2026-2028. Insights on kitchen furniture exports, imports, and home appliance trade by country offer a comprehensive view of the industry's landscape and growth potential.

Kitchen Furniture Market Data by Country

This part deeply analyses the kitchen furniture market across 60 countries, with tables summarising basic data on the kitchen furniture sector, including macroeconomic indicators and market forecasts.

Each country table includes:

Kitchen furniture sector data (2019-2024 value data and preliminary 2025) for production, imports, exports, and consumption

International trade data, the opening of the kitchen furniture sector to foreign trade with import penetration and export ratios

Economic indicators relevant to the kitchen furniture industry

Forecasted growth in kitchen furniture demand (2026-2028)

Major kitchen furniture trading partners (top import/export countries)

Imports of selected major built-in kitchen appliances (refrigerators, hoods, dishwashers)

Kitchen furniture production, consumption, and trade, in volumes (thousand units) and estimated average unit value

Company Profiles: What are the leading kitchen furniture manufacturers on a global level?

This section profiles 50 of the largest kitchen furniture manufacturers globally, offering insights into the industry's competitive landscape.

Each Company Profile is structured as follows:

Company information (headquarters, website, contact details -general email address-, year of establishment, activity, employees)

Group structure and subsidiary details

Financial data, including the incidence of kitchen furniture on total revenue and kitchen sales segmentation by price ranges

Key brands, manufacturing locations

Sales breakdown by product and geographical area and Distribution channels

THIS COMPREHENSIVE MARKET REPORT ANSWERS ESSENTIAL QUESTIONS, SUCH AS:

What is the current size and growth trajectory of the global kitchen furniture market worldwide?

Which are the major countries for kitchen furniture production and the most promising markets for kitchen furniture demand globally?

Who are the key players in the global kitchen furniture industry?

What are the international trade dynamics for the kitchen furniture sector?

Companies Featured

American Woodmark

BRW Black Red White

Cabico

Fournier

Godrej Interio

Hanssem

Howden Joinery

Ikea

Lube

MasterBrand Cabinets

Nobilia

Oppein

Takara Standard

Veneta Cucine

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Research tools, methodological notes and terminology

PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE



1. KITCHEN FURNITURE SECTOR OVERVIEW

1.1 Activity trend 2019-2024 and preliminary data 2025

Production, consumption, international trade of kitchen furniture and openness of kitchen furniture market worldwide and by geographic region

1.2 The competitive panorama

Kitchen furniture industry: concentration of Top 10 on global production, and concentration of Top 5 companies by geographic region

Selection of Merger & Acquisition deals of leading kitchen companies

1.3 Kitchen furniture industry by country

Production, consumption, and international trade of kitchen furniture in 60 countries. Data in value and volume

2. INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF KITCHENS

2.1 The main exporting countries

Kitchen furniture exports in 60 countries

2.2 The main importing countries

Kitchen furniture imports in 60 countries

2.3 Main trade destinations

The main destination of kitchen furniture exports and the main origin of imports for 60 countries

2.4 Trade balance

Trade balance of kitchen furniture in 60 countries

2.5 Trade of major home appliances

Exports and imports of selected built-in appliances in 50 countries. Thousand items

3. DISTRIBUTION

Breakdown of kitchen furniture sales by distribution channel for selected countries

4. KITCHEN FURNITURE FORECASTS 2026-2028

Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, comparison with the macro scenario

Kitchen furniture consumption by geographic region

Real growth of GDP in 60 countries

PART II: 60 COUNTRY TABLES

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

For each country:

Production, consumption, and international trade of kitchen furniture 2019-2025

Selected economic indicators

Kitchen furniture market forecasts 2026-2028

Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country of destination/origin

Imports of selected home appliances

Kitchen furniture production, consumption, international trade: thousand units and estimated average unit value

PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED 50 LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Company information, Group structure and subsidiary details, Financial data, with kitchen furniture on total revenue and kitchen sales segmentation by price ranges, Key brands, manufacturing locations, Sales breakdown by product and geographical area and Distribution channels

