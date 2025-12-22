Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2025-2028: Shift to Smart Lighting Accelerates Due to Energy Efficiency Targets

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Asia-Pacific, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lighting Fixtures production in Asia-Pacific exceeds USD 58 billion. China remains the largest producer of lighting fixtures in the area, followed by Japan and India. Exports account for about half of total production, with North America being the primary destination. Among the major exporting countries, Vietnam, the second-largest exporter, also stands out for its significant production growth.

The Asia-Pacific lighting sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by evolving regulatory frameworks and increased energy efficiency targets, which are accelerating the shift towards smart lighting systems. The transition to LED is almost complete; modern technology, urbanization, national energy programs, and smart city initiatives are redefining the entire industry and its competitive landscape.

Report Scope

The report analyses the lighting fixtures market in Asia-Pacific and across 13 countries (Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand, and Vietnam), with historical data for production, consumption, international trade (2019-2024) and market forecasts 2025, 2026 and 2027.

It explores the lighting fixtures sector, focusing on residential, professional and outdoor applications, with insights into smart lighting and connected technologies. Sales data and market shares are provided for key local and international major players in the industry. An additional section describes the structure of the distribution channels.

SCENARIO: MARKET EVOLUTION AND FIGURES BY COUNTRY

The first section offers a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific lighting fixtures sector through:

Production, consumption, and international trade of lighting fixtures at both the regional level and for each country.

Incidence of LED in the Asia-Pacific Lighting fixtures market.

Lighting fixtures market breakdown by the primary segments: residential indoor lighting, professional indoor lighting (commercial, industrial) and outdoor lighting.

An overview of the leading groups in the Asia-Pacific lighting fixtures sector and their concentration, with selected M&A deals of leading lighting companies

Consumption forecasts for the lighting fixtures market in the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE: COUNTRY INDICATORS

This chapter describes the features of the Lighting Fixtures market in each considered country, with detailed statistics and key macroeconomic indicators essential for analysing the sector's performance.

For Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand, and Vietnam:

Production, consumption, and international trade of lighting fixtures 2019-2024

Lighting fixtures market evolution and breakdown by segment

Macroeconomic indicators

Lighting Fixtures Market Forecasts, 2025-2027

INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF LIGHTING FIXTURES



A thorough review of the lighting fixtures trade within the Asia-Pacific region over the past six years:

Trade balance

Lighting fixtures exports and the main destination countries

Lighting Fixtures imports and main suppliers to the Asia Pacific region

MARKET STRUCTURE: SEGMENTS, APPLICATIONS AND PRODUCTS

The Asia-Pacific lighting fixtures market analysed by segment (residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and outdoor lighting), applications, and types of products manufactured:

Residential (Indoor) lighting market value and breakdown by product;

Professional (Indoor) lighting market value and breakdown by product and application; Commercial lighting value by destination and sales in a sample of companies; Industrial Lighting value by destination and sales in a sample of companies

Outdoor lighting market value and breakdown by product and application, and sales in a sample of companies

For China, India, Japan: Residential, Professional, and Outdoor lighting Fixtures market is also provided and broken down by destination.

This section also highlights the emerging trends in smart lighting and connected applications. The chapter closes with detailed consumption forecasts for specific application categories, projected for 2025, 2026, and 2027.

THE MAIN DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS FOR LIGHTING FIXTURES IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Breakdown of sales by distribution channel, with an estimated breakdown of sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies.

The Asia-Pacific Lighting Fixtures market is broken down by the following channels:

Direct sales/Contract/Projects

Lighting specialised retailers

Lifestyle retailers

Wholesalers, Electricians

DIY/ Hypermarkets/ Electronic stores

E-commerce

For China, India, Japan: the Lighting Fixtures market is also broken down by distribution channel, with a focus that outlines and describes the distribution strategies in the countries.

THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Insights into the key local and international players in each application segment and country. Detailed tables show sales data and market shares of the top lighting fixtures companies, alongside short profiles of the major players in the industry.

Total production of Lighting Fixtures in a sample of 100 companies with total production value, changes 2024/2023, share of lighting fixtures on company turnover, market share, Lighting Fixtures sales in APAC, share of sales in APAC on total sales.

Sales and market shares in a sample of companies by destination segment/type:

Residential (Indoor) Lighting

Commercial Lighting: lighting for Hospitality, Office, Retail, Art and Museum, Entertainment, Schools and infrastructures

Industrial, Healthcare and Emergency lighting, Horticultural lighting, Marine lighting

Outdoor Lighting: Residential Outdoor, Urban Landscape and Christmas Lighting, Street, Tunnels and Area Lighting

Lamps

Company sales and market shares by country: Sales of lighting fixtures in a sample of companies in Australia and New Zealand; China; India; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; Philippines; Singapore; South Korea; Taiwan (China); Thailand; Vietnam.

The report overall considers a sample of over 400 leading players involved in the Asia-Pacific lighting fixtures market.

ANNEXES

Detailed tables on international trade, breaking down lighting fixture exports and imports by country (covering all 13 Asia-Pacific countries) for the past six years, with further breakdowns by geographic area of destination and origin, are also provided, along with a directory of the companies mentioned in this report.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis and valuable data to help answer key industry questions:

What is the size of the lighting fixtures market in Asia-Pacific, and which countries are the largest consumers and importers in the region?

How is the lighting fixtures market structured and segmented across the Asia-Pacific region?

Who are the leading groups and companies within the Asia-Pacific lighting fixtures industry?

What is the distribution structure for lighting fixtures in Asia-Pacific, and what are the main distribution channels?

What are the key innovation trends in the lighting sector within the region?

What are the market forecasts for lighting fixtures in Asia-Pacific, both regionally and by individual country?

CONSIDERED PRODUCTS: Batten lights, Bollards, Ceiling luminaires, Chandeliers, Christmas lighting, Downlights, Embedded, Emergency lighting, Floodlights, Floor light, High and Low Bay, LED panels, Light poles, Linear lighting, Modular systems, Projectors, Spotlights, Step lighting / Guide Light, Strip lighting, Suspensions, Table lighting, Track lights, Wall luminaires.

DESTINATIONS: Residential; Commercial (Hospitality; Office; Retail; Museums and Art venues; Entertainment; Schools and Infrastructure); Industrial (Industrial plants and Warehouses; Hazardous environments; Marine; Horticulture; Healthcare; Emergency); Outdoor (Residential outdoor; Urban Landscape; Christmas and Events; Streets and major roads; Tunnels and Galleries; Sport facilities, parking, oil stations).

GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE: Asia-Pacific - Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam.

