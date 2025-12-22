Mattress E-Commerce Industry Report 2025: Market Thrives on Technological Innovation, Retail Strategy Evolution, and Growing Online Shopping Trends

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "e-Commerce in the Mattress Industry, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-commerce mattress market currently exceeds a value of US$15 billion and accounts for around one quarter of the total mattress market. This segment has seen strong growth in recent years, driven by advances in production technology, innovative retail strategies, and evolving consumer preferences for online shopping.

The study analyses the largest retail mattress markets, estimating the current incidence of online mattress sales in key countries (the USA, Canada, China, India, South Korea, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain), the e-commerce mattress sales of the leading retailers (e-tailers, brick-and-mortar retailers, online mattress companies and mattress manufacturers) and providing company profiles highlighting their activity and performance in this sector.

Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales are provided for the time series 2020-2025 by country/region. E-commerce penetration has consolidated in many regions, though growth patterns vary worldwide: steady after the pandemic peaking both in North America and Europe, rising in Asia-Pacific, with countries like India experiencing particularly rapid growth in the online mattress market.

An observed trend within this segment is that both brick and mortar retailers and DTC (Direct to Consumer) brands are adopting omnichannel strategies - online-first brands are opening showrooms or pop-up stores, while traditional retailers are strengthening e-commerce presence to create seamless online-offline integration.

Report Scope

e-Commerce in the Mattress Industry offers a detailed analysis of the online mattress market with a focus on three world areas (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific), and the most up-to-date data and statistics of the sector.

This report aims to respond to the following questions:

What is the current state of the e-commerce mattress market globally?

How has the online mattress industry evolved between 2020 and 2025?

What are the key trends in online mattress sales in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific?

What are the top companies selling mattresses online?

How are the largest mattress companies adapting to the e-commerce trend?

What are the main challenges in selling mattresses online?

What types of investments are major players making to strengthen their e-commerce presence?

E-COMMERCE BUSINESS MODELS. The report identifies the leading online retailers involved in mattress sales by business model:

E-tailers (pure e-commerce companies)

Brick and Click companies (dealers with physical stores and web stores)

Non-furniture specialists' chains (large multichannel dealers selling furniture, homewares, accessories, home improvement, lighting fixtures, and electronics)

Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer and start-ups selling online via their own web platform or through e-tailers)

Mattress manufacturers selling online via own website

FEATURES OF THE ONLINE MATTRESS BUSINESS AND ORGANIZATION: The most important peculiarities of the e-commerce business in the mattress industry, including services (delivery and logistic options, payment methods, return strategies), product features (bed-in-a-box), sleep economy, and the role of industry suppliers.

ECOMMERCE IN THE MATTRESS INDUSTRY. THE LARGEST MARKETS: The report focuses on three world areas, North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, and India).

For each considered geographical area and country, the report provides: Retail and e-commerce sales (sector overview of economic and e-commerce indicators enriching the analysis) and E-commerce mattress sales (mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales by country) up to 2025.

COMPETITION AND PROFILES OF THE LEADING COMPANIES IN THE ONLINE MATTRESS MARKET: Online mattress sales by distribution channels and by leading retailers in Europe, the US, Canada, and the Asia-Pacific.

The study also profiles the leading retailers and manufacturers operating in the online mattress market, highlighting their e-commerce activity and financial performance.

For online mattress companies, the report describes the most important supply features (number of trial nights, years of warranty, price of a twin mattress, in-home-delivery, and setup) and distribution strategy (presence of physical stores) and profiles of leading online mattress companies by country.

As regards mattress manufacturers selling online, leading players for each considered country are provided, together with information about their online activity.

SURVEY RESULTS: GLOBAL E-COMMERCE MATTRESS MARKET

The report e-Commerce in the Mattress Industry was also carried out through direct interviews with leading mattress manufacturers and retailers operating in the e-commerce mattress business and an online survey carried out in September-October 2025, addressed to global retailers and manufacturers involved in the mattress industry.

Topics:

E-commerce activity and Location

Incidence of e-commerce sales on mattress sales

Shipments and types of mattresses

E-commerce mattress sales by sales channels

Services offered for e-commerce mattress sales

Share of mattresses returned

Expected sales variation in 2025 over 2024 for online and total sales

Main challenges in selling mattresses online

Type of investments planning to strengthen e-commerce presence

Selected Companies

Amazon

bett1

Casper

Emma

IKEA

JD.com

Kurlon

Mattress Firm

Mlily

Nectar Sleep-Resident

Otto

Pepperfry

Purple

Saatva

Serta Simmons

Simba

Simba Sleep

Somnigroup (Tempur Sealy)

Suning

Taobao

Tmall

Tuft&Needle

Wayfair

Zinus

