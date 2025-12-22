PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 December 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 19 December 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Date: 19 December 2025



Purchase Price: £4.700 Matching Shares



Date: 19 December 2025



Nicholas Wiles 65 65 Rob Harding 24 24



The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701 061533

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)



















































Name



















































Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.



c)























































Price(s) and volume(s)























































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £4.700 16 2. £4.700 102 3. £4.700 67 4. £4.700 24 5. £4.700 1 6. £4.700 54 7. £4.700 55 8. £4.700 41 9. £4.700 115 10. £4.700 71 11. £4.700 81 12. £4.700 145 13. £4.700 65 14. £4.700 43 d)























































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total























































Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 16 £4.700 £75.20 2. 102 £4.700 £479.40 3. 67 £4.700 £314.90 4. 24 £4.700 £112.80 5. 1 £4.700 £4.70 6. 54 £4.700 £253.80 7. 55 £4.700 £258.50 8. 41 £4.700 £192.70 9. 115 £4.700 £540.50 10. 71 £4.700 £333.70 11. 81 £4.700 £380.70 12. 145 £4.700 £681.50 13. 65 £4.700 £305.50 14. 43 £4.700 £202.10 e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)



















































Name



















































Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Benjamin Ford Rob Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan. c)























































Price(s) and volume(s)























































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 16 2. Nil 102 3. Nil 67 4. Nil 24 5. Nil 1 6. Nil 54 7. Nil 55 8. Nil 41 9. Nil 115 10. Nil 71 11. Nil 81 12. Nil 145 13. Nil 65 14. Nil 43 d)























































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total























































Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 16 Nil n/a 2. 102 Nil n/a 3. 67 Nil n/a 4. 24 Nil n/a 5. 1 Nil n/a 6. 54 Nil n/a 7. 55 Nil n/a 8. 41 Nil n/a 9. 115 Nil n/a 10. 71 Nil n/a 11. 81 Nil n/a 12. 145 Nil n/a 13. 65 Nil n/a 14. 43 Nil n/a e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



