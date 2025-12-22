Bitcoin Munari Presale Gains Focus as Investors Assess Early-Stage Exposure





Bitcoin Munari’s ongoing presale unfolds as the project prepares for a near-term market debut and the start of on-chain network operations.

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is currently conducting the final phase of its public presale, with BTCM priced at $0.015 and the window scheduled to close on December 23. Public trading is set to begin on December 28, marking the point at which the project transitions from fixed-price distribution into open market activity.

The presale period coincides with the completion of several execution-stage milestones, positioning the launch as the start of network operation rather than the end of development work.

Distribution Model Emphasizes Defined Supply and Timing

Bitcoin Munari’s presale has been structured around predetermined parameters rather than variable pricing or open-ended extensions. The current round is the final stage of that process and operates under fixed terms until its scheduled close.

Once the presale window ends, BTCM access will move exclusively to public trading. The shift introduces market-driven pricing while concluding the controlled distribution phase that has governed early access.

“With the presale nearing its conclusion, attention shifts to how the network functions in practice,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said. “The launch marks the start of validator participation, staking activity, and on-chain governance.”

Token Supply and Allocation Framework

BTCM operates with a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, issued initially as a Solana SPL asset. Of the total supply, 53% has been allocated to the public presale and distributed without vesting, unlocking in full at launch.

A further 29% of supply is reserved for validator rewards and network security, released gradually over a ten-year schedule. The remaining allocation is divided between liquidity provisioning, the core development team under time-based vesting, and ecosystem growth initiatives. No inflationary issuance mechanisms are included.

Validator Participation Shapes Post-Launch Use

Following listing, BTCM utility extends beyond trading activity through defined participation paths tied to network operation. Full validator participation requires a minimum stake of 10,000 BTCM and dedicated hardware, while mobile validation is supported through a lightweight Android client with a 1,000 BTCM minimum stake.

Delegation is available from 100 BTCM, allowing holders to participate in validator rewards without running infrastructure. Validator incentives are distributed based on stake weight and uptime. Tokens committed to validation or delegation remain locked for the duration of participation.

Launch Initiates Operational Phase

The December 28 launch marks the beginning of Bitcoin Munari’s operational stage. Post-launch priorities include liquidity provisioning, validator onboarding, and the rollout of staking and governance tooling.

The project’s roadmap continues beyond launch, with a public testnet planned for 2026 and a transition to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The future network is designed around delegated proof-of-stake consensus, EVM-compatible smart contracts, and optional protocol-level privacy features.

External Assessments Completed

Bitcoin Munari completed external assessments covering its smart contract implementation and team verification ahead of launch. The reviews include a Solidproof smart contract audit, an audit report by Spy Wolf, and a Spy Wolf KYC verification for the development team.

These assessments were completed during the presale phase and form part of the project’s published technical disclosures.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative built around a phased rollout that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. The network operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and supports delegated proof-of-stake validation, EVM-compatible smart contracts, optional privacy features, and structured participation through validator and delegation mechanisms.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30849b7e-f4bb-4212-814c-6b64fc3289db