Future of Work Trend Opportunity Report 2025: Leveraging Real-time Analytics, Hybrid Workforce Models, AR Device Access, On-demand Workforce Solutions, and Digital Job Platforms

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Future of Work (5th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This series provides an overview of recent developments and transformative trends that companies globally are adopting to develop technologies for an evolving future of work. These strategies are creating direct opportunities for companies across various sectors, including ICT, business and financial services, healthcare, medical devices, and life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial, supply chain and logistics, FMCG, and energy and environment.

This trend opportunity profile presents exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that illustrate the strategies and trends adopted by companies and governments to benefit from and mitigate risks associated with economic growth.

Real-time analytics, hybrid workforces, increasing access to AR devices, on-demand workforce solutions, digital platforms for real-time job and payment matching, ESG regulations, green infrastructure, and automated compliance solutions are among the factors driving these innovations.

This report guides businesses in incorporating trends such as employee experience management, augmented reality in training and education, gig economy platforms, green workspaces, HR automation platforms, and occupational health services.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Employee Experience Management

Augmented Reality in Training and Education

Gig Economy Platforms

Green Workspace

HR Automation Platforms

Occupational Health Services

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Training and Education via Gamification and Simulations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j10qlw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.