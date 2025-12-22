Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Report 2025-2029: With Over 100 Competitors, NetScout Systems, Viavi Solutions, Infovista, Anritsu, and Keysight Technologies Lead with 33.7% Revenue Share

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Network Test Equipment Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the study is limited to cellular wireless networks and excludes wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The wireless network test equipment market encompasses devices and solutions designed to test and validate the integrity of cellular wireless networks. Wireless networks considered include cellular generations, such as 4G LTE and 5G.

Wireless network test equipment evaluates wireless signals based on various criteria, including network availability, connectivity, and utilization. The report covers test equipment used in benchmarking, monitoring, field trials, acceptance, optimization, and troubleshooting.

Factors driving market growth include high-speed wireless connectivity, fixed wireless access, drive testing, and the emergence of technologies such as mobile crowdsourcing and passive monitoring. End customers demand high-performance test equipment to monitor network performance and to find faults. High-speed wireless connectivity will drive the need for wireless network testing equipment, enabling fast data transmission between devices.

As the number of networked devices increases, so will the demand for efficient data transfer among these devices. Wireless network testing is crucial for evaluating the performance of high-speed connections, signal strength, and data transfer rates. Greater adoption of smart devices, demand for high-speed connectivity at home, technological advancements, and increased compatibility of network technologies will drive market growth. The adoption of IIoT, smart city growth, and 5G deployments is expected to spur strong demand in the Asia-Pacific. There will be requirements for 5G NR testing as the network transitions from reactive testing toward predictive and proactive testing probes.

Market estimates encompass revenue generated through the sale of wireless network testing solutions, including both hardware and software. Monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) offerings for next-generation cellular, Wi-Fi, and networks are also included. Other services, such as after-sales support and maintenance, are outside the scope of this research.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Wireless Network Test Equipment Industry



Transformative Megatrends

Why: Digital transformation includes the integration of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 6G technology. AI is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% in the next 5 years. Many governments, particularly those in the APAC region, invest heavily in AI research to drive growth.

Analyst Perspective: Evolving wireless standards, dense devices, and highly complex systems add difficulty to network deployment and testing.

Internal Challenges

Why: New technologies such as 5G NR boost demand for efficient drive testing to address user centricity, spectrum and bandwidth diversity, and device-based testing.

Analyst Perspective: Drive testing probes need to change from a reactive to a more proactive approach to reduce processing time in detecting problems more efficiently.

Disruptive Technologies

Why: Disruptive technologies, including 5G Advanced, require expertise from solution providers, including accurate digital representation, AI-enabled test devices to test new technology, beamforming solutions, open RAN, and cybersecurity solutions to support end customers' research goals.

Analyst Perspective: Test solutions must support both LTE and 5G networks.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: Greater than 100

Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, schedule, support, technology, reliability, contractor relationships, customer relationships

Key End-user Industry Verticals: Communications

Leading Competitors: NetScout Systems Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc, Infovista SAS, Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies

Revenue Share of Top 4 Competitors (2024): 33.7%

Other Notable Competitors: EXFO Inc, Spirent Communications Plc, TECOC, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co, Accuver, Accedian Networks Inc

Distribution Structure: Direct sales, manufacturer representatives, distributors/VARs

Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: Viavi Solutions acquired Spirent's high-speed Ethernet and network security business lines from Keysight Technologies in March 2025

Growth Drivers

High-speed wireless network connectivity will drive market growth.

Fixed wireless access (FWA) is expected to grow significantly.

Drive testing will drive market growth.

Mobile crowdsourcing technology will drive market demand.

Passive monitoring will drive market demand.

Growth Restraints

Challenges with 5G networks require specialized test solutions from manufacturers.

Network performance monitoring presents several challenges, including monitoring performance, establishing a performance baseline, and identifying faults.

By test type, the global wireless network test equipment market segments into:

Drive test/walk test

Crowdsourcing

Active monitoring

Passive monitoring

OSS (CM/PM/FM)

OSS with geo-location equipment

SON test equipment

Site test equipment

Segment revenue is forecast for the different geographical areas:

North America: Canada and the United States

Europe: Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Scandinavia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC): India, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the Rest of Asia-Pacific (including Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh)

Rest of the World (ROW): Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Profile - NetScout Systems Inc.

Company Profile - Viavi Solutions Inc.

Company Profile - Anritsu Corporation

Company Profile - Keysight Technologies

Company Profile - Infovista

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Test Solutions for 5G NR

Growth Opportunity 2: FWA is Key to 5G Commercialization

Growth Opportunity 3: Active Monitoring to Handle Complex Networks

Key Competitors

Accedian Networks Inc

Accuver

Anritsu Corporation

EXFO Inc.

Infovista SAS

Keysight Technologies

NetScout Systems Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Spirent Communications PLC

TECOC

Viavi Solutions Inc.

