Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Carrier Global, Johnson Controls, Trane Technologies, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand Lead with 25.2% Revenue Share

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Equipment Market, Global, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $67.06 billion with a CAGR of 8.7% for the study period 2024-2030.

This report examines these shifts shaping the global refrigeration market. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.

The refrigeration equipment market is in a new era, fueled by disruptive technologies, transformative megatrends, and competitive intensity. With the increasing cost of energy and the stricter environmental regulations, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing are making refrigeration systems smarter and more efficient. These technologies facilitate predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and data-driven optimization, in line with the sustainability objectives and energy crisis management strategies of many economies.

Simultaneously, climate change, urbanization, and health issues are redefining market demand, exacerbating the need for compact, low-emission, and intelligent cooling solutions. Competitive intensity is forcing firms to innovate with an emphasis on energy efficiency, green technologies, and localized products and services. In this scenario, market participants need to invest in sustainable product design, digital capabilities, and flexible service models to remain ahead of the competition. Those who adopt smart and connected refrigeration solutions and make strategic alliances will lead the market. The future of refrigeration lies in active innovation, regulatory compliance, and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.

Refrigeration equipment market includes a wide range of systems used for achieving controlled temperature conditions for storage, preservation, and transportation of perishable commodities in residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Refrigeration equipment is an essential part of the world cold chain infrastructure.

In this study, refrigeration equipment from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) includes walk-in freezers and coolers, refrigerated vending machines, refrigerated display cases, industrial process chillers, reach-in refrigerators, and cold rooms. There is no further segmentation by refrigeration equipment type. This study excludes residential and transportation refrigeration systems.

The analyst segments this market by end user and regions, as defined in the following slides. Revenue is calculated at the manufacturer (OEM) level. The growth in demand for refrigeration equipment is primarily being driven by the rise in consumption of frozen and chilled foodstuffs, growing urbanization, and expanding hospitality and retail industries. Advances in energy efficiency, low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, and digital monitoring systems are also on the horizon to drive market growth.

Regulatory requirements on food safety, emission savings, and phase downs of refrigerants (such as the Kigali Amendment and F-gas regulations) are forcing end users and OEMs to invest in sustainable and environmentally friendly refrigeration technologies.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Refrigeration Equipment Industry



Disruptive Technologies

Why: As electricity prices soar and sustainability regulations tighten, the refrigeration industry is moving into a new era with the interventions of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Analyst Perspective: The new generation of refrigeration equipment will be better aligned with sustainability aspirations and energy crisis management.

Transformative Megatrends

Why: Climate change, urbanization, high energy costs, and health concerns are reshaping the refrigeration market, driving demand for more energy-efficient and sustainable systems.

Analyst Perspective: To stay competitive, companies must prioritize sustainable product design and build digital capabilities that address evolving regulatory and customer expectations.

Competitive Intensity

Why: The high level of competition in the refrigeration industry is encouraging companies to develop new ideas faster, mainly focusing on energy savings, localization, and using green technologies.

Analyst Perspective: Instead of focusing on refrigeration functions and features only, companies are now investing in smart and connected solutions, regional offerings, and innovative after-sales services.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: Over 100

Competitive Factors: Product energy efficiency, reliability, refrigerant compliance, price-performance ratio, after-sales service, innovation in automation/smart control systems, and global distribution reach

Key End-User Industry Verticals: High growth rates from end users in hospitality, cold storage, and pharmaceuticals

Leading Competitors: Carrier Global Corporations, Johnson Controls, Trane Technologies, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand

Revenue Share of Top 5 Competitors (2024): 25.2%

Other Notable Competitors: Dover Corporation, Lennox International, GEA Group, Honeywell

Distribution Structure: Direct Sales (20%) and Indirect Sales (80%)

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions: In May 2024, Samsung and Lennox announced the formation of a joint venture named Samsung Lennox HVAC North America. This partnership focuses on selling ductless mini-split, air conditioning, heat pump, and VRF systems in the United States and Canada.

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Coverage: Global (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific [APAC], Middle East and Africa [MEA], Latin America [LATAM])

Study Period: 2022-2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Monetary Unit: US Dollars

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by End User

Segmentation by Region

Growth Environment: Transformation in Refrigeration Equipment

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Refrigeration Equipment Industry

Ecosystem in Refrigeration Equipment

Value Chain

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in Global Refrigeration Equipment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Major Product or Refrigerant Launches

Refrigerant Regulations

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Refrigeration Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Natural Refrigerants

Growth Opportunity 3: Predictive Refrigeration Powered by AI and IoT

Growth Opportunity 4: Cold Chain Infrastructure

Companies Featured

AHT Cooling Systems

Air Liquide

Arctic Refrigeration

Bitzer

Carrier Global Corporation

Clivet (Midea Group)

CoolTech

Daikin Industries

Danfoss

Dover Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Electrolux

Embraco (Nidec Corporation)

Emerson Electric

EPTA

FRICK by Johnson Controls

Frigomec

Fujitsu General

Gea Group

Gree Electric Appliances

Haier Smart Home

Hisense Group

Hitachi

Honeywell

Hoshizaki Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

KTI

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Liebherr-International

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Pro Refrigeration

Rime Group

Samsung Electronics

Sanden Corporation

Sanden HoldingS

Schneider Electric

Thermo King by Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies

Whirlpool Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt1wah

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.