CX Growth Opportunities in the Global Travel & Hospitality Industry 2025-2026: Determine Implementation Plans of Interaction Channels, Applications, and Solutions

The primary goals of this study are to determine implementation plans of interaction channels, applications, and solutions in the contact center environment in the T&H industry and to understand purchase trends. It also investigates the factors that influence product selection.
In 2024, pent-up demand for travel boosted spending in this industry to nearly pre-pandemic levels. With increasing demand and the need to recoup revenue lost during the 2020-2022 pandemic restrictions, prices for air and ground transportation, accommodations, and dining are high. Revenue growth is also expected due to increased spending by consumers on vacations/holidays compared to the past. Luxury travel is on the rise, and consumers are stretching their budgets to enjoy their holidays with more activities.
Customers want seamless, omnichannel journeys more than ever. Consumers want more personalized travel experiences. Travel and hospitality (T&H) companies are investing in data analytics to deliver customized itineraries, hospitality perks, and enhanced onboard flight experiences. The infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) further enables businesses to automate personalized customer journeys. AI-based chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) enhance customer experience (CX) in the contact center environment, while analytics improve targeted marketing and drive a higher close rate.
The pandemic made contactless technology more prominent in airport shops and dining establishments, allowing travelers to pay or order from a menu using their smartphones. Beyond CX, AI and machine learning are helping businesses manage their revenue better with predictive pricing models and process automation.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
- An Integrated Approach Provides a 360-Degree Perspective
- Research Objectives and Methodology of Customer Survey
Travel & Hospitality Growth Environment
- State of T&H Industry, Global
- Consumer Behavior that is Impacting T&H Industry Globally
- T&H Technology Trends that are Boosting CX Globally
- Key Findings from the 2025 Contact Center Decision-Maker Survey
Investment Priorities & Critical Decision-Making Factors
- Social Media for Communication is a Popular Choice Among T&H Globally
- T&H Globally Plan to Upgrade AI Voice and Chat Agents in the Next Two Years
- Optimizing Operational Efficiency and Productivity, and Enhancing CX are Top Priorities for T&H Businesses Globally
- Delivering Seamless Omnichannel CX is a Top CX Priority Globally
- Top Global Critical Decision-Making Factors When Selecting a CX Solution Provider
Travel & Hospitality Providers Leverage AI to Make a Difference for Customers
- Customers Globally Demand Hyper-personalization to Feel Looked After
- Key Areas Improved by Generative AI Technology Globally
- Self-Service Grows, but AI Needs Some Tweaking
- Global AI Investments Across the Contact Center Solution Suite
Seamless Customer Journeys Collaboration
- Omnichannel Customer Journey Capabilities Lag Far Behind Customer Expectations Globally
Corporate Strategic Direction
- Corporate Strategy Imperatives For T&H Industry 2025-2026
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
