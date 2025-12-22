Azureon Selects ServiceTitan as Core Technology Platform to Modernize Pool Construction and Service Operations to Scale End-to-End Management

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that Azureon , a leading provider of ongoing pool care services, pool remodels, and pool construction in the United States, has selected ServiceTitan as its core technology platform. By standardizing Azureon’s growing network of locations on ServiceTitan, the company will operate its recurring service operations and project-based construction work under a single enterprise-grade system, designed to accelerate expansion, enhance operational consistency, and support both organic and acquisition-driven growth across the markets it serves.

“The pool care industry is rapidly evolving, which demands enterprise-grade technology built for efficiency and scale,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer of ServiceTitan. “ServiceTitan enables pool builders and operators to manage construction projects, renovations, and design work alongside ongoing service and maintenance, all within one system. For a multi-location operator like Azureon, a unified foundation is critical to scaling efficiently, integrating acquired businesses, and operating an enterprise-scale business.”

Founded with a mission to elevate the pool care industry, Azureon partners with growth-driven businesses committed to improving customer experience, strengthening employee support, and leveraging innovative technology to transform operations. With eleven locations serving five states, Azureon offers a comprehensive suite of services, including recurring pool maintenance, repair services and renovations, upgrades, design/build projects, and pool construction, for both residential and commercial customers.

“Azureon is redefining what pool care means, and cutting-edge technology is at the heart of that transformation,” said John Tisera, CEO of Azureon. “Our business spans everything from large-scale construction projects to long-term service relationships, so we needed a single, powerful platform to unify and elevate both. By choosing ServiceTitan as our end-to-end software solution, we’re building the foundation to scale confidently, integrate acquisitions seamlessly, and set a new benchmark for operational excellence across our growing network. This partnership is more than technology—it’s a commitment to our philosophy of delivering an unparalleled pool care experience through exceptional people and innovative solutions.”

ServiceTitan continues to invest in purpose-built technology for the trades, including capabilities designed specifically for project-based construction businesses with recurring service models and distributed, multi-location operators. From project management, scheduling, and job costing to route optimization, automated customer follow-ups, and centralized reporting, ServiceTitan is the trusted enterprise-grade solution that simplifies both construction and service at scale.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Azureon

Azureon is a leading provider of pool care services in the United States. With eleven locations across five states, Azureon provides a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance, repair, upgrades, renovations, and design/build solutions to customers across the Northeast. Additional information is available at www.azureon.com .

