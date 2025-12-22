Promotion week held for Shanghai's Qingpu District to facilitate high-quality Yangtze River Delta integration

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The promotion week for Shanghai's Qingpu District to facilitate high-quality Yangtze River Delta integration officially launched in Shanghai on Dec. 18, featuring a series of activities including guided tours for international guests, research report releases, and thematic seminars.

Co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency Shanghai Branch and Xinhua's News & Information Center, with support from the People's Government of Qingpu District, the event aims to showcase Qingpu's dramatic development transformation amid the synergy of national strategies.

It aligns with the district's three core development goals: establishing itself as a Yangtze River Delta innovation hub, the first gateway for Yangtze River Delta enterprises entering Shanghai, and the premier inbound tourism destination for ancient towns in China.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the launch of the co-construction project for an international communication center to promote Zhujiajiao.

Leveraging Xinhua News Agency's global capabilities in news gathering, publishing, and distribution, the center will integrate multi-stakeholder resources to promote Zhujiajiao as a top inbound tourism hub for ancient towns in the Yangtze River Delta. Key initiatives include multilingual communication campaigns, integrated cultural and tourism promotion, and international exchange programs.

Qingpu has emerged as a thriving investment and entrepreneurship hub in the Yangtze River Delta. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the district focused on targeted development in niche industrial sectors, accelerating the formation of a modern industrial system.

It has also attracted leading technology enterprises, universities, and research institutions, while fostering a robust innovation ecosystem through coordinated policy support, financial services, talent development, and entrepreneurship platforms.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Qingpu will prioritize the construction of the Yangtze River Delta innovation hub. Relying on platforms such as the Xicen science and technology innovation center, Shanghai west software and information park, and BDS innovation base, the district will actively pursue the establishment of a national inter-provincial high-tech zone.

Source: Shanghai Qingpu District People's Government