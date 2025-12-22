Jim Rogers predicts China to become world's most important economy

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned international investor Jim Rogers expressed strong optimism about China's future during a special live broadcast hosted by Guotai Haitong Securities on Thursday, predicting that the country will become the most important global economy in the next decade and even the next century.

Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund, revealed that he holds a significant amount of Chinese stocks and emphasized the resilience of China's capital market. He noted that while many global markets have experienced crashes in recent years, the Chinese market has remained relatively stable, and he expressed his intention to increase his holdings of Chinese assets during any future market dips.

Regarding specific investment opportunities, Rogers highlighted sectors such as tourism, transportation, and aviation as key beneficiaries of China's ongoing development. He also identified the agriculture sector as currently undervalued and worthy of investor attention.

Analyzing the broader global landscape, Rogers warned that the continuous market rise since 2009 is historically rare and cautioned investors to remain vigilant against risks when easy profits are widespread. Addressing the artificial intelligence sector, he suggested that while new technologies often lead to bubbles, the AI industry has not yet reached that stage.

In terms of asset allocation and strategy, Rogers reaffirmed his long-term positive stance on precious metals, disclosing that he currently holds both gold and silver. While he is not adding to his positions at current record-high prices, he indicated he would buy more if prices pull back.

He advised younger investors to stick to fields they understand well and to ignore the "noise" from television and the internet, stressing that focus is essential for long-term wealth accumulation.

To assist investors in navigating the 2026 market, Guotai Haitong introduced its upgraded "Lingxi 2.0" application during the event, which features integrated AI capabilities across market monitoring, trading, and professional consultation. The platform uses natural language processing to help users execute trades and analyze market trends more efficiently.

Guotai Haitong Securities stated that it remains committed to leveraging professional expertise and digital technology to help clients improve their long-term investment success rates and to support the high-quality development of the wealth management industry.

Source: Guotai Haitong Securities