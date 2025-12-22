Tangshan: A City Accelerating Development through Innovation, Port, and Culture

TANGSHAN, China, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hebei Foreign Publicity and Exchange Center has recently conducted a focused study tour in Tangshan, spotlighting three key drivers behind the city's transformation: the robotics industry, Tangshan Port, and the cultural and tourism sector. Building on these strengths, a dedicated video has been produced to showcase Tangshan's accelerating development momentum.

In the video's segment on robotics, a range of advanced technologies are featured, including undercarriage blow-off robots, aerial inspection drones, specialized track robots, and the “Huiyan” vision system, which enables machines to “see and understand” their surroundings. These innovations have moved beyond laboratories into real-world applications. By 2025, Tangshan is home to 266 robotics companies, forming a rapidly expanding innovation cluster.

For video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN9eaKiUFbk

From land to sea, Tangshan's development momentum extends seamlessly to its port economy. From January to September this year, Tangshan Port handled a total cargo throughput of 652.76 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 2.62 percent. At Caofeidian Port, enclosed conveyor systems are capable of transporting up to 9,000 tonnes of iron ore per hour. Yet what truly distinguishes the Tangshan Port is not only its scale, but its deeply integrated industrial chain - from port logistics to steel production and on to high-end steel products. Here, port operations and industry function as a unified system, jointly powering the future development of northern China.

Meanwhile, this city once defined by industry is undergoing a profound transformation through culture and ecological restoration. After years of rehabilitation, Nanhu Lake Scenic Area - formerly a mining subsidence zone - has been reborn as Tangshan's vibrant green heart. The Tangshan Food Culture Museum preserves the city's rich culinary heritage, while Hetou Old Street brings Tang Dynasty culture to life through immersive performances. On October 2, during the National Day holiday, Hetou Old Street recorded a peak of 118,000 visitors in a single day, reflecting the street's growing appeal.

Discover Tangshan, where innovation, port development, ecological renewal, and cultural revival converge to shape a city brimming with fresh possibilities.

Source: Hebei Foreign Publicity and Exchange Center