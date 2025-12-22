UK Online Retailing Market Report 2024-2029: Major Trends and Hot Issues, Major Players and Consumer Shopping Behaviour

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Channel Series: UK Online Retailing 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the online channel in the UK, the main trends and hot issues, major players and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2029 across key retail sectors.
In 2024, the UK online retail market saw notable growth, reflecting a steady performance but a slower pace compared to the previous five years. This suggests that the online sector is set to continue its upward trajectory, likely surpassing the overall retail market growth in the coming years. Key sectors and the rising appeal of marketplace formats are expected to contribute significantly to this growth, particularly in areas such as clothing and footwear.
Key Highlights
- The online health and beauty market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in 2025, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the online market out to 2029.
- Tesco saw a significant increase in market share from 2023 to 2024. With a robust online presence across multiple sectors, the retailer is emerging as a formidable omnichannel competitor in the online market.
- The online food & grocery sector is also poised for significant growth between 2024 and 2029. This growth will be driven by consumers opting to shop online to manage budgets, investments by grocers and broader ranges.
Report Scope
- The UK Online Retailing report provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the online channel, offering insights into consumer behaviour, economic factors affecting the channel and retailer performance. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the future of the online market in the UK.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
KEY TRENDS
- UK Online Market drivers
- UK Online Market inhibitors
- Key Trends: Mobile Apps
- Key Trends: Integrated Payment Options
- Key Trends: Returns Crisis
- Key Trends: Competition from Online Pureplays
- Strategies for success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029e
- UK Online Market, five year growth 2019, 2024 & 2029e
- UK Online Market Size, 2019-2029e
- UK Online Growth vs Total Retail Growth, 2019-2029e
- UK Online Share of Total Retail, 2019-2029e
- UK Online Non-Food Share of Non-Food Retail, 2019-2029e
- UK Fulfilment Method Share of Online Retail, 2019, 2024, & 2029e
SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2022-2029e
- Key sector trends
- UK Online Sector Growth %, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Market by Sector %, 2019-2029e
- UK Online Market Sector Value and Forecast, 2019, 2024 & 2029e
- UK Online Sector Penetration %, 2024
- UK Home Delivery & Digital Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e
- UK Click & Collect Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e
- UK Third-Party Pickup Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029e
- UK Online Returns Market by Sector, 2019, 2024 & 2029e
- UK Online Clothing & Footwear Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Clothing & Footwear Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Food & Grocery Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Food & Grocery Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Electricals Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Electricals Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Health & Beauty Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Health & Beauty Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Furniture & Floorcoverings Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Homewares Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Homewares Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online DIY & Gardening Market, 2019-2029e
- UK DIY & Gardening Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
- UK Online Other Market, 2019-2029e
- UK Other Market Growth by Channel, 2024-2029e
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILER USAGE
- Top 10 UK Online Retailers, 2024
- Market Shares of Top 10 UK Online Retailers, 2023, 2024 & 2025e
- Top 10 Retailers Purchased from by Sector, 2025
- Retailer Profiles: Marks & Spencer and Screwfix
- Retailer Profiles: John Lewis & Partners and Tesco
- Retailers to Watch
CONSUMERS
- Key consumer trends
- UK Online Shopper Penetration & Profile, 2025
- UK Online Books Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Clothing Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online DIY Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Electricals Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Entertainment Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Fashion Accessories Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Fine Jewellery Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Food & Grocery Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Footwear Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Furniture & Floorcoverings Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Gardening Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Greeting Cards Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Health & Beauty Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Homewares Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Pet Care Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Sports Equipment Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Stationery Shopper Penetration, 2025
- UK Online Toys & Games Shopper Penetration, 2025
- Channel Preference
- Online Shopping Drivers, 2025
- Device Penetration, 2025
- Online Order Fulfilment, 2025
- Online Returns Method Usage, 2025
- Consumer preference for online channel by sector, 2025
- Factors that influence consumers to shop instore instead of online, 2025
- Consumer channel purchases by sector, 2025
- Online Returns, 2025
- Statements about online retail trends, 2025
- Statements about cyberattacks, 2025
- Statements about online trust, 2025
