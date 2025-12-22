DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation Announces Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting

New York, New York, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: DTSQU, DTSQ, DTSQR) (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as a business company, today announced that it has cancelled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders that was previously adjourned to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 22, 2025 (the “EGM”), and has withdrawn from consideration by the shareholders the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the EGM filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 2, 2025 and amended and supplemented on December 15 and 17, 2025.

About DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on industries that complement its management team’s background. The Company is led by Mr. Sam Zheng Sun, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Kenneth Lam, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

