Sugar Reduction in Consumer Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Consumer Health Awareness, Product Reformulation, and Expanding HFSS Regulatory Pressure Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Sugar Reduction in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The top consumer trends in sugar reduction are evidenced by the growth of each sector, and those showing the largest growth rates are reflective of innovation, consumer interest, and manufacturing demand. Personal health has been one of the strongest trends across the last decade, and describes the focus of consumers on what is good for the body.
As health issues related to sugar consumption gain global attention, the food and beverage industry is under increasing pressure to reformulate products with lower sugar levels. Governments across various nations, including the US, Zimbabwe, and the Philippines, are considering expanding taxes on foods high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS). This regulatory shift could have profound implications for manufacturers, although only 18 countries currently enforce sugar taxes on sugary foods.
Report Scope
- As health issues related to sugar consumption gain global attention, the food and beverage industry is under increasing pressure to reformulate products with lower sugar levels.
- Governments across various nations, including the US, Zimbabwe, and the Philippines, are considering expanding taxes on foods high in fat, sugar, and salt.
- The starch-based sweeteners sector, encompassing alternatives like crystalline fructose and sorbitol, is on an upward trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 1.5% from 2019 to 2028.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the latest sugar reduction trends in FMCG and who are the leading companies in the theme.
- Identify emerging formulation strategies to help better position your company.
- Discover how rapid enforced changes over the past year will influence consumer reactions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Use cases
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Suppliers
- Manufacturers
- Regulation
- Consumer behavior
- Technology
- Sub-trends
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Non-alcoholic beverages sector scorecard
- Confectionery and snacks sector scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
- About the Analyst
- Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Unilever
- Suntory
- Primo Water
- Asahi
- Coca-Cola
- Nongfu Spring
- Kraft Heinz
- Cloetta
- Mars
- PepsiCo
- Nestle
- Hershey
- Lindt
- PVM
- General Mills
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7tmbl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.