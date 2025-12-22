Sugar Reduction in Consumer Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Consumer Health Awareness, Product Reformulation, and Expanding HFSS Regulatory Pressure Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Sugar Reduction in Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The top consumer trends in sugar reduction are evidenced by the growth of each sector, and those showing the largest growth rates are reflective of innovation, consumer interest, and manufacturing demand. Personal health has been one of the strongest trends across the last decade, and describes the focus of consumers on what is good for the body.



As health issues related to sugar consumption gain global attention, the food and beverage industry is under increasing pressure to reformulate products with lower sugar levels. Governments across various nations, including the US, Zimbabwe, and the Philippines, are considering expanding taxes on foods high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS). This regulatory shift could have profound implications for manufacturers, although only 18 countries currently enforce sugar taxes on sugary foods.



Report Scope

The starch-based sweeteners sector, encompassing alternatives like crystalline fructose and sorbitol, is on an upward trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 1.5% from 2019 to 2028.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the latest sugar reduction trends in FMCG and who are the leading companies in the theme.

Identify emerging formulation strategies to help better position your company.

Discover how rapid enforced changes over the past year will influence consumer reactions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Use cases

Timeline

Value Chain

Suppliers

Manufacturers

Regulation

Consumer behavior

Technology

Sub-trends

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Non-alcoholic beverages sector scorecard

Confectionery and snacks sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Unilever

Suntory

Primo Water

Asahi

Coca-Cola

Nongfu Spring

Kraft Heinz

Cloetta

Mars

PepsiCo

Nestle

Hershey

Lindt

PVM

General Mills

