American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions Highlights Report 2025: Market Opportunities Lie in Novel Therapeutics Like Semaglutide, VK2735, SHR-1918, BacNav, and Satralizumab

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Heart Association (AHA): Scientific Sessions 2025 Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AHA 2025 took place in New Orlkeans, Louisiana, between 7-10 November 2025.



The American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions is an annual, four-day conference that brings together cardiovascular healthcare professionals from around the world to share the latest advances, research, and guidelines in heart and vascular medicine.



The cardiovascular & metabolic team attended industry-sponsored and scientific sessions where key therapies were featured, the contents of which were analyzed to create this AHA 2025 Highlights report.



Report Scope

Indications, companies, and therapies discussed:

GLP-1RAs

Novo Nordisk - Semaglutide

Viking Therapeutics - VK2735

Hyperlipidemia

SHR-1918

Heart Failure

BacNav

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Satralizumab

And more!



Reasons to Buy



This report provides analysis on key presentations from the conference, and what they mean for your strategy, covering disease areas such as Obesity, Heart Failure, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, and more.



Inside the report you'll find:

Emerging trends in cardiovascular and metabolic indications

Insights into the disease areas that took precedence at the conference

Key takeaways from headline sessions and late-breaking data

Clinical and commercial implications of notable presentations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Conference Overview



2. Industry Session Overview



3. Conference Analysis by Key Therapy



4. Key Presentations

GLP-1RAs

Hyperlipidemia

Heart Failure

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

5. Appendix



