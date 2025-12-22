American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions Highlights Report 2025: Market Opportunities Lie in Novel Therapeutics Like Semaglutide, VK2735, SHR-1918, BacNav, and Satralizumab

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Heart Association (AHA): Scientific Sessions 2025 Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AHA 2025 took place in New Orlkeans, Louisiana, between 7-10 November 2025.
The American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions is an annual, four-day conference that brings together cardiovascular healthcare professionals from around the world to share the latest advances, research, and guidelines in heart and vascular medicine.
The cardiovascular & metabolic team attended industry-sponsored and scientific sessions where key therapies were featured, the contents of which were analyzed to create this AHA 2025 Highlights report.
Report Scope
Indications, companies, and therapies discussed:
GLP-1RAs
- Novo Nordisk - Semaglutide
- Viking Therapeutics - VK2735
Hyperlipidemia
- SHR-1918
Heart Failure
- BacNav
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
- Satralizumab
And more!
Reasons to Buy
This report provides analysis on key presentations from the conference, and what they mean for your strategy, covering disease areas such as Obesity, Heart Failure, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, and more.
Inside the report you'll find:
- Emerging trends in cardiovascular and metabolic indications
- Insights into the disease areas that took precedence at the conference
- Key takeaways from headline sessions and late-breaking data
- Clinical and commercial implications of notable presentations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Conference Overview
2. Industry Session Overview
3. Conference Analysis by Key Therapy
4. Key Presentations
- GLP-1RAs
- Hyperlipidemia
- Heart Failure
- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
5. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et607s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.