Tech-finance innovation propels deep integration of science, industry, city, and talent in China's Chongqing High-tech Industrial Development Zone

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recently held event to promote the tech-finance for integrated development of southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu cities, the Chongqing High-tech Industrial Development Zone branch of Chongqing Science and Technology Finance Innovation Alliance was officially launched, a pilot program to promote innovation integration kicked off, and multiple cooperation agreements were signed.

The event marked a new phase for the high-tech zone in leveraging tech-finance to empower the high-quality growth of sci-tech startups and build an international regional innovation ecosystem.

Innovative tech-finance practices have emerged as a pivotal link bridging the talent chain, innovation chain, industrial chain, and international resource chain. The high-tech zone has revolutionised capital investment models by establishing angel funds and exploring mechanisms like "R&D/investment first, equity acquisition later."

Proactively assuming early-stage R&D risks, it addresses the initial financing bottleneck for sci-tech enterprises, fostering an internationally compatible financial environment for cutting-edge technologies and hard tech innovations that require long-term incubation.

Sustained financial empowerment has accelerated the influx of international high-calibre talent and the commercialisation of scientific breakthroughs. The zone has not only established Chongqing's first international talent innovation & entrepreneurship service hub but also deployed a cluster of high-tier R&D platforms, exemplified by Jinfeng Laboratory. Its talent pool has expanded at an average annual rate exceeding 15%. Bench-marking world-class research institutions, these platforms cultivate an open academic culture and collaborative projects, evolving into global knowledge network nodes.

Industrial internationalisation and urban function enhancement advance in tandem within an open ecosystem. Targeted tech-finance support has fuelled robust growth in key sectors such as intelligent connected new energy vehicles and integrated circuits.

Meanwhile, the high-tech zone has deeply integrated into global cooperation networks. Leveraging the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, it has strengthened international digital connectivity and regulatory alignment by co-developing cross-border data channels and exploring cross-border data flow governance, laying the groundwork for industries to integrate into the global value chain.

Today, through innovative tech-finance mechanisms, Chongqing High-tech Industrial Development Zone systematically integrates global innovation elements, enabling the efficient convergence of talent, technology, capital, and information. A world-oriented, influential science and future city is rising at an accelerated pace.

Source: Chongqing High-tech Industrial Development Zone