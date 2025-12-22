North America Upstream Development (Excluding the US L48) Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Upstream Development Outlook, 2025-2030 (Excluding the US L48)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America region, comprising the US, Canada, Mexico, and Greenland, plays a pivotal part of the global oil and gas landscape, as it holds sizeable oil and gas reserves and is a leading producer, exporter, and innovator in upstream technologies.

The overall production in the region (excluding the US L48) is likely to increase by 2030, especially in Canada, due to large undeveloped reserves, coupled with improving technology, and substantial investments planned on the oil and gas infrastructure.



Report Scope

North America's oil and gas production outlook by country, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030 (excluding the US L48)

North America's capital expenditure outlook by country, key companies, and field terrain for 2025 to 2030 (excluding the US L48)

Major projects count by country, type, and field terrain

Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Reasons to Buy

Understand North America's oil and gas production outlook for the period 2025 to 2030 (excluding the US L48)

Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the region during the outlook period

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and development capex data (excluding the US L48)

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the North America's upstream sector

Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Upstream Development Trends

Key Highlights

Total Production and Capex Outlook

Oil and Gas Production Trends

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain

Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook

Latest Project Updates

2. Oil Development Focus

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects

3. Gas Development Focus

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects

4. New Expenditure Outlook

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geie3z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.