Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Worth $13.4 Billion by 2030 - Plug-In Display Cases Segment to Surge, Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Refrigerated Display Cases was valued at US$9.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the refrigerated display cases market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for fresh and frozen foods, fueled by changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends, is a major driver as retailers seek to offer a wider variety of perishable products. Technological advancements in refrigeration and smart monitoring systems are making these cases more efficient and reliable, encouraging their adoption in new and existing retail spaces.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is propelling the market, as retailers invest in eco-friendly solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with environmental regulations. The expansion of the retail sector, particularly in emerging markets, is also contributing to market growth, with new stores requiring modern refrigeration solutions to meet customer expectations.

Furthermore, the trend towards convenience and ready-to-eat foods is boosting demand for refrigerated display cases that can maintain the quality and appeal of these products. Together, these factors are fostering a dynamic and expanding market for refrigerated display cases, presenting significant opportunities for innovation and development in the refrigeration industry.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Refrigerated Display Cases market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Product Type (Plug-In, Remote-Operated); Construction (Vertical, Horizontal, Hybrid); End-Use (Retail Food & Beverages, Food Services). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plug-In Display Cases segment, which is expected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7%. The Remote-Operated Display Cases segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of players such as Dover Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Blue Star Ltd., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Fagor Industrial, S.Coop. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 175 companies featured in this Refrigerated Display Cases market report include:

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 512 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

In the Modern Visually Stimulated World, Good Display of Merchandise Rises in Importance

How Food Retailing Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market

Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing

Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food & Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing

Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs

Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market

Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs

No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market

Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzus06

