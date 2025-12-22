UK Retail Parks Market Report 2024-2029: Opportunities in Food & Grocery Dominated by Aldi and Lidl, Expanding Health & Beauty with Larger Stores, and Increased Usage of Leisure Facilities

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Locations Series: UK Retail Parks Market 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Retail Parks Market 2024-2029 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of UK Retail Parks (including forecasts up to 2029), the key retailers, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the market size and forecasts, sector performance and forecasts, retailer usage across different sectors, and consumer data. The report focuses on seven key sectors: clothing & footwear, electricals, furniture & floorcoverings, health & beauty, homewares, DIY & gardening and other. Consumer data is based on our 2025 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 9,000 nationally representative consumers.
The UK retail parks market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2024 and 2029. This performance is higher than that of supermalls and town centre locations for the same period, reflecting expansion and refurbishment projects that will diversify retail park offerings and reshape them into mixed-use community destinations.
Report Scope
- Food & grocery will continue to dominate retail parks over the next five years, with discounters Aldi and Lidl driving notable expansion and footfall.
- Health & beauty's share of the UK retail parks market is forecast to rise between 2024 and 2029, with larger format stores providing the space to carry more product and offer experiential services.
- Overall usage of leisure facilities increased by 1.9ppts from 2024, and other services rose by 0.7ppts.
- Dwell time at retail parks increased in 2025, as broader product and service offerings let shoppers combine more errands into a single trip.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY TRENDS
- Key Trend: Value retailers vital to retail parks as spending tightens amid high inflation
- Key Trend: Affordability, accessibility and adaptability keep retail park vacancies low
- Key Trend: Strong demand allows landlords to pass rising fixed costs on to tenants
- Strategies for Success in the UK Retail Parks Market
UK RETAIL PARKS MARKET 2024-2029
- UK Retail Parks Market, five year growth 2019 - 2029
- UK Retail Parks Market Size, 2019-2029?
- UK Retail Parks Channel Size, 2019-2029
- UK Retail Parks Channel Size as a proportion of Total Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- UK Retail Parks Channel Size as a proportion of Offline Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029
SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029
- Key Category Trends
- UK Retail Parks: Sector summary
- UK Retail Parks Market by Sector %, 2019-2029
- UK Retail Parks Market Sector: Value and Forecast, 2024 & 2029
- UK Retail Parks Non-Food Growth vs Total Non-Food Retail Growth, 2019-2029
- UK Retail Parks Non-Food Growth vs Offline Non-Food Retail Growth, 2019-2029
- UK Retail Parks Non-Food Share of Total Non-Food Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- UK Retail Parks Non-Food Share of Offline Non-Food Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029
- UK Retail Parks Share of Overall Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Top 10 Retailers Purchased from in Retail Parks, 2025
- Top 5 Retailers Purchased from in Retail Parks, 2025
CONSUMERS
- Key consumer trends
- UK Retail Parks Visitor Penetration, 2024 & 2025
- UK Retail Parks Visitor Profile, 2024 & 2025
- UK Retail Parks Shopper Penetration, 2024 & 2025
- UK Retail Parks Shopper Profile, 2024 & 2025
- Sectors browsed & shopped in UK Retail Parks, 2024 & 2025
- UK Retail Parks Visitor Frequency, 2025
- UK Retail Parks Visit Drivers, 2025
- UK Retail Parks Preference Drivers, 2025
- Services Used at Key Locations, 2025
- Services Used at Retail Parks, 2023-2025
- UK Retail Parks Services Usage, 2025
- Travel Time to Key Locations, 2025
- Travel Time to Retail Parks, 2023-2025
- Method of Travel to Key Locations, 2025
- Method of Travel to Retail Parks, 2023-2025
- Time Spent Retail Shopping at Key Locations, 2025
- Time Spent Retail Shopping at a Retail Park, 2023-2025
- Sectors purchased at a Retail Park on the last visit, 2024 & 2025
Companies Featured
- Aldi
- American Golf
- Argos
- ASDA
- B&M
- B&Q
- Boots
- Card Factory
- Carpetright
- Clarks
- Currys
- Decathlon
- DFS
- Dunelm
- H&M
- Halfords
- Hobbycraft
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- Iceland
- JD Sports
- Lidl
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan
- Morrisons
- New Look
- Next
- Pets at Home
- Poundland
- Primark
- Sainsbury's
- Screwfix
- Smyths Toys
- Sports Direct
- Superdrug
- Tapi
- Tesco
- The Range
- The Works
- TK Maxx
- Waterstones
- Wickes
