UK Retail Parks Market Report 2024-2029: Opportunities in Food & Grocery Dominated by Aldi and Lidl, Expanding Health & Beauty with Larger Stores, and Increased Usage of Leisure Facilities

The UK Retail Parks Market 2024-2029 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of UK Retail Parks (including forecasts up to 2029), the key retailers, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the market size and forecasts, sector performance and forecasts, retailer usage across different sectors, and consumer data. The report focuses on seven key sectors: clothing & footwear, electricals, furniture & floorcoverings, health & beauty, homewares, DIY & gardening and other. Consumer data is based on our 2025 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 9,000 nationally representative consumers.



The UK retail parks market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2024 and 2029. This performance is higher than that of supermalls and town centre locations for the same period, reflecting expansion and refurbishment projects that will diversify retail park offerings and reshape them into mixed-use community destinations.



Report Scope

Food & grocery will continue to dominate retail parks over the next five years, with discounters Aldi and Lidl driving notable expansion and footfall.

Health & beauty's share of the UK retail parks market is forecast to rise between 2024 and 2029, with larger format stores providing the space to carry more product and offer experiential services.

Overall usage of leisure facilities increased by 1.9ppts from 2024, and other services rose by 0.7ppts.

Dwell time at retail parks increased in 2025, as broader product and service offerings let shoppers combine more errands into a single trip.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY TRENDS

Key Trend: Value retailers vital to retail parks as spending tightens amid high inflation

Key Trend: Affordability, accessibility and adaptability keep retail park vacancies low

Key Trend: Strong demand allows landlords to pass rising fixed costs on to tenants

Strategies for Success in the UK Retail Parks Market

UK RETAIL PARKS MARKET 2024-2029

UK Retail Parks Market, five year growth 2019 - 2029

UK Retail Parks Market Size, 2019-2029?

UK Retail Parks Channel Size, 2019-2029

UK Retail Parks Channel Size as a proportion of Total Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029

UK Retail Parks Channel Size as a proportion of Offline Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029

SECTOR PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029

Key Category Trends

UK Retail Parks: Sector summary

UK Retail Parks Market by Sector %, 2019-2029

UK Retail Parks Market Sector: Value and Forecast, 2024 & 2029

UK Retail Parks Non-Food Growth vs Total Non-Food Retail Growth, 2019-2029

UK Retail Parks Non-Food Growth vs Offline Non-Food Retail Growth, 2019-2029

UK Retail Parks Non-Food Share of Total Non-Food Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029

UK Retail Parks Non-Food Share of Offline Non-Food Retail, 2019, 2024 & 2029

UK Retail Parks Share of Overall Sector Sales, 2019, 2024 & 2029

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Top 10 Retailers Purchased from in Retail Parks, 2025

Top 5 Retailers Purchased from in Retail Parks, 2025

CONSUMERS

Key consumer trends

UK Retail Parks Visitor Penetration, 2024 & 2025

UK Retail Parks Visitor Profile, 2024 & 2025

UK Retail Parks Shopper Penetration, 2024 & 2025

UK Retail Parks Shopper Profile, 2024 & 2025

Sectors browsed & shopped in UK Retail Parks, 2024 & 2025

UK Retail Parks Visitor Frequency, 2025

UK Retail Parks Visit Drivers, 2025

UK Retail Parks Preference Drivers, 2025

Services Used at Key Locations, 2025

Services Used at Retail Parks, 2023-2025

UK Retail Parks Services Usage, 2025

Travel Time to Key Locations, 2025

Travel Time to Retail Parks, 2023-2025

Method of Travel to Key Locations, 2025

Method of Travel to Retail Parks, 2023-2025

Time Spent Retail Shopping at Key Locations, 2025

Time Spent Retail Shopping at a Retail Park, 2023-2025

Sectors purchased at a Retail Park on the last visit, 2024 & 2025

