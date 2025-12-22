UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Industry Report 2025: Major Players, Main Trends, Consumer Attitudes, and Market Forecasts 2024-2029

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Sector Series: Furniture & Floorcoverings, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Furniture & Floorcoverings report offers a comprehensive insight into the Furniture & Floorcoverings market in the UK, analysing the sector, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing market forecasts out to 2029.
After a decline of 2.1% in 2024 due to the squeeze on consumers' discretionary incomes, the furniture & floorcoverings sector is forecast to grow by 2.2% in 2025. Albeit up against two years of negative comparatives, growth will be boosted by rising discretionary incomes among better-off consumers, allowing them to trade up to higher quality items and purchase big-ticket items they had previously avoided.
Report Scope
- DFS and Tapi are forecast to be the biggest winners in the furniture and floorcoverings markets, respectively
- The furniture resale market grew by 7.4% in 2024, far outpacing the traditional retail market which fell by 2.1% as consumers sought lower prices
- As it is higher earners who feel able to purchase in the sector, they are focusing on products with higher quality and design credentials
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the key trends in the UK furniture & floorcoverings market 2024-2029
- Understand the competitive landscape of the leading players in the market
- Use our consumer driver data to understand consumers' shopping journeys and what persuades them to buy
Key Topics Covered:
- Drivers and inhibitors
- Key trends
- UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Market 2024-2029
- Market size and forecasts
- Category performance and forecasts
- Channel performance and forecasts
- Online performance and forecasts
- Resale market and forecasts
- Competitive Landscape
- Revenue and market shares of top 10 players
- Profiles of leading players
- Retailers to watch
- Consumers
- Penetration & profile
- Channel usage & fulfillment methods
- Purchase frequency
- Consumer drivers
- Shopper preferences
- Secondhand purchases
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Argos
- B&Q
- Barker & Stonehouse
- Bemz
- Bensons for Beds
- British Heart Foundation
- Carpetright
- CMT Flooring
- Cotswolds Company
- Country Living
- DFS
- Dreams
- Dunelm
- eBay
- Facebook Marketplace
- Feather & Black
- Flooring Superstore
- Frank's The Flooring Store
- Furniture Village
- Furniturebox
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- IKEA
- John Lewis & Partners
- Laura Ashley
- Made.com
- Magnet
- Marks & Spencer
- Multiverse
- Next
- Oak Furnitureland
- Oak&More
- Ocado
- Plumbworld
- ScS
- Sofa Brands International
- Sofology
- Tapi
- The Sofa Delivery Company
- TK Maxx
- United Carpets
- Victoria Plumb
- Victorian Plumbing
- Wayfair
- Wickes
- Wren
