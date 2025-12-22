UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Industry Report 2025: Major Players, Main Trends, Consumer Attitudes, and Market Forecasts 2024-2029

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Sector Series: Furniture & Floorcoverings, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Furniture & Floorcoverings report offers a comprehensive insight into the Furniture & Floorcoverings market in the UK, analysing the sector, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing market forecasts out to 2029.



After a decline of 2.1% in 2024 due to the squeeze on consumers' discretionary incomes, the furniture & floorcoverings sector is forecast to grow by 2.2% in 2025. Albeit up against two years of negative comparatives, growth will be boosted by rising discretionary incomes among better-off consumers, allowing them to trade up to higher quality items and purchase big-ticket items they had previously avoided.



Report Scope

DFS and Tapi are forecast to be the biggest winners in the furniture and floorcoverings markets, respectively

The furniture resale market grew by 7.4% in 2024, far outpacing the traditional retail market which fell by 2.1% as consumers sought lower prices

As it is higher earners who feel able to purchase in the sector, they are focusing on products with higher quality and design credentials

Reasons to Buy

Understand the key trends in the UK furniture & floorcoverings market 2024-2029

Understand the competitive landscape of the leading players in the market

Use our consumer driver data to understand consumers' shopping journeys and what persuades them to buy

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers and inhibitors

Key trends

UK Furniture & Floorcoverings Market 2024-2029

Market size and forecasts

Category performance and forecasts

Channel performance and forecasts

Online performance and forecasts

Resale market and forecasts

Competitive Landscape

Revenue and market shares of top 10 players

Profiles of leading players

Retailers to watch

Consumers

Penetration & profile

Channel usage & fulfillment methods

Purchase frequency

Consumer drivers

Shopper preferences

Secondhand purchases

