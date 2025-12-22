Global Road Construction Project Insights Report 2025: Pipeline Led by North-East Asia With $1 Trillion Value - 70% in Pre-Execution and Execution Stages, Annual Spend to Reach $444 Billion in 2025

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Road Construction Projects (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global road projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst, is valued at $3.89 trillion.

North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $1 trillion. The road project pipeline in South Asia totals $659.8 billion, ahead of South-East Asia, which records a pipeline of $473 billion, and North America with a pipeline value of $435.1 billion.

The global road projects pipeline is heavily skewed towards projects in the later stages of development, with the combined value of projects in the pre-execution and execution stages accounting for $2.7 trillion of the global pipeline value, representing a 70% share. Assuming all projects proceed according to schedule and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $444 billion in 2025. Between 2026 and 2029, spending on the currently tracked pipeline may reach an annual average of $453.7 billion

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the road construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

