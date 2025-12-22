$22.3 Billion Cold Chain Monitoring Market Outlook, 2030, Featuring 55 Companies Including Emerson Electric Company, Daikin Industries, Aeris Communications

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cold Chain Monitoring was valued at US$9.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$22.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the cold chain monitoring market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for perishable goods, including fresh and frozen foods, vaccines, and biologics, is a significant driver, as these products require stringent temperature control to ensure safety and efficacy. Stringent regulatory requirements and standards imposed by authorities like the FDA and WHO are compelling companies to adopt robust cold chain monitoring solutions to ensure compliance.

The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, particularly with the rise of personalized medicine and biologics, is also fueling market growth. Technological advancements in IoT, AI, and cloud computing are making cold chain monitoring systems more efficient, cost-effective, and accessible, encouraging broader adoption.

Additionally, the growing awareness of food safety and the increasing prevalence of foodborne illnesses are prompting the food industry to invest in reliable cold chain solutions. These factors, combined with continuous innovation and the globalization of supply chains, are expected to drive sustained growth in the cold chain monitoring market in the coming years.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cold Chain Monitoring market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Component (Hardware, Software); Application (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Chemicals, Other Applications).

Component (Hardware, Software); Application (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Chemicals, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverage Application segment, which is expected to reach US$11.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5%. The Pharma & Healthcare Application segment is also set to grow at 21.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.6% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Emerson Electric Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Aeris Communications, Inc., Ambetronics Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Americold and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 55 companies featured in this Cold Chain Monitoring market report include:

Emerson Electric Company

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Aeris Communications, Inc.

Ambetronics Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Americold

Haier Biomedical

Kii Corporation

Klinge Corporation

Agro Merchants Group

Burris Logistics

Elpro-Buchs AG

Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.

Hanwell Solutions Ltd.

JRI Company

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

A Prelude to Cold Chain

An Insight into Cold Chain Monitoring

Cold Chain Monitoring- Highly Beneficial for Transportation of Perishable Goods

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Construction of Sustainable Cold Chain Facilities Minimizes Food Wastage and Improve Product Quality

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Cold Chain Monitoring Equipment Market

Recent Market Activity

Market Trends & Drivers

Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products

Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions

Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land

Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case

Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025

Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector

Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America

Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring

Advanced Digital Technologies Makes an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zyvxh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment